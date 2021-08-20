UNI volleyball eyes return to normal, winning ways

“Our focus has to be on the things we can control,” Petersen said. “Even this spring there were some things we couldn’t control that may have had an affect on somethings, but that is not where our minds went.

“I will tell you it was one of the toughest years in terms of record and I have had a lot of teams if they were in that situation would not have responded as well. I never felt the record went into a practice or a match. Our team I felt put their minds in the right place and that was on what can we do to get better.

“Having that same mentality moving forward this season…it is what are the things that can prevent us from getting to where we want to go? That is where we are putting our mind and focus on,” finished Petersen.

It also means preparing to play a second season in a seven month period.

“Just like all teams we are trying to figure out how to navigate coming off a season and then a coming one,” Petersen said. “The season takes a lot out of your body and we just had one and now we are going into another one. We will be managing bodies and minds while also trying to prepare to play.”