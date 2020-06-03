UNI to offer season ticket assurance plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa athletic department is announcing a season ticket assurance program for the 2020 football and volleyball seasons.

These plans ensure Panther fans can purchase season tickets with no risk if changes to the schedule or seating capacity are made due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

If games are not played or played with restricted fan access that prevents season tickets from being used, a season ticket holder can choose one of three options:

Transfer the balance to the Panther Scholarship Club as a 100% tax-deductible donation. Apply refund as a credit toward 2021 football/volleyball season tickets Receive a full refund.

Season ticket holders will have priority seating if capacity limitations are put into place.

Season tickets for Panther football which includes home games against nationally-ranked opponents Weber State, North Dakota State, Illinois State and South Dakota State are now on sale.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the UNI-Dome ticket office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., or by phone (319) 273-4849. Information on ticket pricing can be found online at UNIPanthers.com