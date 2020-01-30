UNI softball picked to finish 2nd in league
0 comments

UNI softball picked to finish 2nd in league

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa has been picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference this season in a poll of the league’s head coaches.

Defending champion Drake edged the Panthers by two points in the poll with each team receiving four first-place votes. Southern Illinois is third, Missouri State fourth and Illinois State fifth.

UNI shortstop Sammey Bunch made the preseason all-MVC team for the third consecutive season. She is joined by Panther third baseman Adara Opiola and pitcher/utility player Jaclyn Spencer.

Photos: UNI's home win over Missouri State, Jan. 29, 2020

Sammey Bunch 2019

Bunch
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News