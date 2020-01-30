UNI softball picked to finish 2nd in league

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa has been picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference this season in a poll of the league’s head coaches.
Defending champion Drake edged the Panthers by two points in the poll with each team receiving four first-place votes. Southern Illinois is third, Missouri State fourth and Illinois State fifth.
UNI shortstop Sammey Bunch made the preseason all-MVC team for the third consecutive season. She is joined by Panther third baseman Adara Opiola and pitcher/utility player Jaclyn Spencer.
