WATERLOO — Madison Kimball and Jenna Szczesny each scored twice as Loyola of Chicago topped Northern Iowa, 4-2, in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer game Sunday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Szczesny got the Ramblers (4-5-1, 1-0-0) early when she scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute
UNI (4-4-2, 0-1-0) tied the game int he 29th minute as Kelsey Yarrow scored her second goal, but Kimball would score twice before halftime — in the 32nd minute and 42nd minute to give Loyola a 3-1 edge at the break.
“They came out to play and were a strong offense team,” said Yarrow. “They finished the chances they had at the end of the day.”
Szczesny made it 4-1 in the 53rd minute, before Yarrow set up Brynell Yount in the 74th minute making it 4-2
“Both teams had plenty of chances and efficient in getting near the goal,” said head coach Bruce Erickson. “We struggled with tracking their runners in the box.”
The Panthers return to action Saturday at the CVSC against Missouri State at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.