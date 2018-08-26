FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Sophia Conant scored in the 87th minute as the Northern Iowa women’s soccer team pulled out a 1-0 victory over Colorado State Sunday.
After playing to a pair of draws in their first two games, including Friday at Wyoming, the Panthers (1-0-2) got a strong effort from Jami Reichenberger in net, and then Conant capitalized late.
“Incredible effort by our group today,” UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said. “To (be able) to get two results on the road against two very good teams says a lot about our fight and grit right now.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it was a great team effort. Hats off to Colorado State -- they were a quality team and it took everything we had to get the win.”
UNI returns to Iowa for its next two games, playing VCU on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Iowa City, and then Central Michigan, also in Iowa City, on Sept. 2.
