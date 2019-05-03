MADISON, Wis. -- Northern Iowa's Jessica Heims broke her own para-athlete F64 classification discus world record Friday at the Wisconsin Alumni Meet.
Heims beat her record by more than three meters with a throw of 35.53 (116 feet, 6 inches) on her first throw.
Heims set the record at the Iowa MUSCO Twilight Meet on April 12.
The Panthers finished with seven event wins and 19 top-three finishes at the meet.
Maddie McCalla ran a season-best 55.27 wo win the 400, while Hope Koerperich took second in the javelin with a career-best throw of 149-feet, 5-inches.
On the men's side, Wal Khat won the 800 in 1 minute 49.89 seconds, the second best time in the Missouri Valley Conference. Connor Ham and Cole Phillips went 1-2 in the 110-hurdles.
Owen Minshall moved into the top spot in the MVC with a career-best leap of 6-feet-10 1/4 to win the high jump, while Cade Kirkpatrick with 23-11 3/4 to win the long jump.
Darius King won the shot put with a career-long of 60-0 1/4. Isaac Holtz won the discus with a toss of 187-4.
UNI will next be in competition will be May 10-12 at the Missouri Valley Conference championships in Terre Haute, Ind.
