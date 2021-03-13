UNI roundup: Panthers secure first soccer win, softball team tops Kansas and SDSU

WATERLOO – Northern Iowa's soccer team secured its first win in five attempts Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 shutout against Missouri State at Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Sandra Thiman scored the only goal of the match in the 30th minute to lead the Panther attack.

UNI controlled time of possession and finished with 16 total shots, eight on goal. Panther goalkeeper Caitlin Richards needed to make just three saves to secure the shutout.

This win came after UNI opened the season with a pair of ties followed by back-to-back losses.

"I liked how we came out and competed today," UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said. "We created some great chances and managed to put one in the net. We had another great defensive performance and another shutout so we are very pleased with the way we are playing right now."

Softball

At Lawrence, Kan., UNI recovered from a pair of Friday losses with wins over South Dakota State and Kansas on Saturday in the Kansas tournament.

The Panthers defeated South Dakota State, 4-1, and earned a 3-0 victory against Kansas.