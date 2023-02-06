CEDAR FALLS — Doug Schwab did not hesitate when asked whether or not he expects the McLeod Center to be packed when Northern Iowa hosts Iowa State on Friday.

“No.”

Northern Iowa’s head wrestling coach chuckled slightly before continuing.

“Not with the two teams that are getting put on the mat,” Schwab said. “Not with the numbers beside their name and not with the storied programs that we have and not with being in the state of Iowa.”

A season ago, an 18th-ranked Northern Iowa squad hosted the then fifth-ranked Cyclones and fell by the slimmest of margins, 16-15, in front of 4,624 fans in attendance.

Believed to be the second-most well attended dual in program history, the sequel appears to offer the same—if not more—energy.

Both teams rank higher than last season as UNI owns the No. 14 spot in the latest NWCA coaches’ poll and Iowa State sits at third.

The dual features seven wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their weight class and all, but one match contains a top 15 wrestler.

“I expect it to be standing room only,” Schwab said. “And, I expect everyone to leave like ‘Man, that was a great meet. I cannot wait for the next one.’”

The first match between the Panthers and Cyclones begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Softball opens season in Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic: The Panthers make their return to the diamond this weekend with the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic.

UNI head softball Ryan Jacobs described the annual home tournament hosted in the UNI-Dome as a valuable way for the Panthers to open their season when weather does not allow most upper Midwest schools a chance to host games until mid to late March.

“We have a unique opportunity here at UNI to host the Doc Halverson Classic,” Jacobs said. “It is a great thing from a training aspect, from a recruiting aspect…I wish there was a way to host two or three of them in a row…It is great for our players to get that kickoff.”

According to Jacobs, the Panthers expect one of their strengths to be their returning talent in the circle. Kailyn Packard and Samantha Heyer provided UNI with a dominant 1-2 punch, last season, with ERAs of 1.70 and 2.19, respectively. Jacobs also added that he expects Anna Wischnowski to be another valuable arm this season.

At the plate, Mya Dodge returns for her sophomore season after leading UNI with a .373 batting average and clubbing 13 home runs in 2022.

Reigning Conference Player of the Year Emmy Wells will miss the entire season, but Jacobs said he is pleased with what he has seen from replacement catcher Alexis Pupillo. He specifically noted that the freshman from Crystal Lake, Illinois “swings a heavy bat.”

Jacobs described himself as excited to get the season started and said their home tournament should serve as an early test to see where the Panthers sit.

“We have high expectations for our crew and our program” Jacobs said. “I am not sure that we are where we want to be yet. This will give us a good test and a good feel for what we need to do going forward and what we need to focus on as a group.”

Warren excited for UIC rematch: Despite handling the University of Illinois Chicago just three weeks ago, UNI head women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren said she looks forward to a rematch with the Flames.

In their last meeting, the Panthers dominated the Flames to the tune of a 79-44 blowout win. However, Warren said UIC still poses a threat as she looked ahead to UNI’s road trip, this week.

“UIC’s record does not show, but that team is very good,” Warren said. “They played Illinois State and Missouri State to a two-possession game. They are athletic. They are physical. They can score inside out and they defend.”

While the final score did not indicate it, the Panthers struggled in one area during their last meeting with the Flames—fouls. UNI posted its conference-high in personal fouls with 21 against UIC which resulted in 23 free throw attempts.

Warren also noted UIC’s plays much better at home as opposed to going on the road with a 4-2 conference home record and 7-3 overall home mark.

“We are going to have to be ready to play,” Warren said. “We are going to have to limit live-ball turnovers. We are going to have to execute offensively and we are going to have to be able to defend the bounce without fouling…They will be ready for us.”