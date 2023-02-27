CEDAR FALLS — The theme of weather returned for the second week in a row as Doug Schwab addressed the upcoming Big 12 Championships.

The Northern Iowa head wrestling coach said he told his team the time for talk was over and challenged the Panthers to focus on the tournament this weekend.

“Man—you are ready to sprint through the end,” Schwab said. “That is how I look at it. You are in the center of the storm right now. It is really calm. Then you are ready to bring the storm on Saturday and Sunday.”

The calmness described by Schwab is by design. As the postseason approaches each season, Schwab said the pressure of its impending finality can cause “the wheels” to start turn which the Panthers hope to avoid.

“We had a good week of practice,” Schwab said. “Just keeping guys calm and composed …You stick to your routine as much as you can, but the workloads went down a little bit—the workload has. Things have gotten sharper from a focus point of view.”

Schwab said Colin Realbuto, who missed the final two duals of the season, will be back for the conference championships at 149.

“He is ready to go,” Schwab said. “He is in a real good place. I had no concerns. Then, I got to wrestle with him. Now, I have even less possible concerns which there were none before.”

Women’s basketball looks to finish season strong: The final week of the regular season is upon the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team.

According to associate head coach Brad Nelson, the Panthers like where they are at in terms of roster depth and standings in the Missouri Valley Conference standings at season’s end.

“We wish we were tied at the top with Illinois State if we had beat Belmont,” Nelson said. “But, when you look back at the four losses, it is to all the teams that tied with us or above us. In three of those four games, we led in the last two minutes and, Belmont, we were down one.”

Although content with their position, Nelson said UNI plans to attack the final two games of the season, which both happen to come at home, with the same level of fervor as the rest of their schedule.

“We have to finish off strong with Southern Illinois and Missouri State coming in,” Nelson said. “There are a lot of scenarios left to be played out. The good news for us is we have earned a bye.”

Nelson also added the Panthers remain dedicated to winning the regular season conference crown. As unlikely as it may be, Nelson said the team is holding out hope.

“Anything can happen in March,” Nelson said. “So, our goal is to beat Southern Illinois and then see where we are at. But, if you beat Southern, you at least show up on Saturday knowing, if you get a win and you get some help, you can share that conference title.”

UNI trails both Illinois State and Belmont in the standings with two games remaining for all three teams. The Redbirds and Bruins close out their schedules on the road. Belmont faces Illinois Chicago and Valparaiso while Illinois State faces Indiana State and Evansville.

He concluded that the Panthers hope to avoid the fourth seed which would likely pit them against the fifth seed in their first game of the MVC Conference Tournament, next week.

Tennis tops Omaha at home: The Northern Iowa tennis team managed its first win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha in six years, Tuesday.

UNI head coach Chris Sagers described the win as “awesome” given the recent history between the two programs.

“I was really happy with how we came out on Tuesday,” Sagers said. “We had not beaten Omaha in the past couple years. I knew they were a solid team—especially in doubles. So, I was really happy we got that doubles point.”

The Panthers last beat the Mavericks 6-1 at home in 2017.

The Panthers did more than manage a win, they dominated the Mavericks to the tune of a 4-0 victory in which the final three singles matches were not played.

UNI won the doubles point with Andrijana Brkic and Kim Zizek get the 6-3 win at the No. 2 spot and Thaissa Moreira and Issa Sullivan won 6-3 in the No. 3 spot.

In singles, Darta Dalecka won, 6-3, 6-3, over Jessica Aragon at No. 1, Lorena Cardoso won. 7-5, 6-4, at No. 3 and Zizek won handedly, 6-0, 6-2, in the No. 4 match.

The No. 2, 5 and 6 singles matches were not completed because Panthers clinched the win. According to Sagers, a “clinch-style” dual is a common occurrence for weekday matchups in collegiate tennis.