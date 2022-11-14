UNI Notes: Volleyball turns eyes towards Drake, Wrestling opens season

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team did its celebrating, Saturday.

With a win over Southern Illinois on Friday and a win over Missouri State on Saturday, the Panthers clinched the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship.

UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen called it a “great weekend” which was filled with emotion, but they have already shifted their focus to their next opponent—Drake.

“Drake is a team that has secured the second place spot,” Petersen said. “They have only lost two matches in the conference and that was pretty early. Since their last loss, they have only lost two sets.”

Petersen said the Bulldogs are an all-around good team with two of the best outside hitters in the conference.

The Panthers previously beat Drake at home, 25-18, 29-27, 18-25, 25-18, on October 11, but Petersen said UNI can take “some, but not a lot” from the last meeting between the rivals.

“I think we are both different,” Petersen said. “They have improved in a lot of things and I think we have improved in a lot of things. It will be a very different scout from the first time we played them.”

UNI travels to Des Moines to take on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

Wrestling opens at Grand View Open: Northern Iowa sent a contingent of five freshmen wrestlers to Grimes for the Grand View open, Saturday.

The quintet returned to Cedar Falls with three first place finishes and two additional finishes in the top four.

UNI head coach Doug Schwab said the event provided a solid learning opportunity for each freshman in their collegiate debuts.

“There is a certain way that we expect guys to compete,” Schwab said. “There is a reputation we want to build as competitors. They took a ton of risks. They made some mistakes, but I do not care about making mistakes. I care about learning and how you respond.”

Cory Land (133), Ryder Downey (149) and Wyatt Voelker (197) won their respective weight classes while Garrett Funk and Trever Anderson each suffered one loss and took fourth.

According to Schwab, NCAA rules limit the amount of matches an individual may participate in, in one day which cost both Funk and Anderson a chance to wrestle for third place.

He also pointed out that losses do not sink a team’s chances and if the Panthers want to win as a team they need to respond to loss as Anderson and Funk did.

“I think it is very important, talking about Trevor Anderson and Garrett Funk,” Schwab said. “They lost matches, but then they responded. It is a huge pride thing for our team that we battle on the backside...If we are going to win anything, as a team, of substance—if we are going to win a national title as a team or win a Big 12 Title as a team—there is a pretty good chance that within that we are going to get beat in a match.”

Each freshman may wrestle five events unattached and retain their redshirt.

Women’s looks ahead to in-state matchup: Tanya Warren sees big things for the UNI women’s basketball team in the 2022-23 season.

Following up-and-down wins over St. Thomas and Saint Louis, Warren said she believes her team can be “very good.”

“I do not know exactly when,” Warren said. “I do not know if it is going to be two weeks. I not know if it is going to be three. I do not know if it is going to be a month…This team has a chance. I like their toughness. I like their grit.”

The Panthers will get their first chance to demonstrate how good of a team they can be on Wednesday when the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones visit the McLeod Center.

According to Warren, the Panthers know the challenge ahead of them.

“They do a lot of things very well,” Warren said. “Ashley Joens is a First Team All-American for a reason, but they have a lot around her as well…We are going to have to play them extremely well.”

While the task seems herculean, UNI knows how to beat the Cyclones.

After breaking an 11-game losing streak to the Cyclones in 2017, the Panthers have defeated Iowa State in two of the last four meetings and nearly beat them last season on the road.

Trailing 70-69, UNI missed two shots in the final 11 seconds of regulation as the Cyclones managed to stave off a ferocious comeback attempt.

The Cyclones and Panthers tip off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the McLeod Center. The game will also be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

UVA cancels matchup with UNI following deadly shooting: University of Virginia president Jim Ryan announced the cancellation of Monday's basketball game between Northern Iowa and the No. 18 Cavaliers following an on-campus shooting, Sunday night.

The shooting resulted in the death of three current Cavaliers football players: Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

Per Ryan's press conference, the shooting injured two other individuals. The suspect is Christopher Darnell Jones, a former Cavaliers football player.

According to reporter by WHO-TV anchor Justin Surrency, the Panthers are all safe and sheltered in place at their hotel which locked down.