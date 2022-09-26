UNI Notes: Volleyball lands commitment from 2024 NE setter

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team picked up a commitment from a talented setter/defensive specialist from Omaha.

Reese Booth, a junior at Elkhorn North, announced her decision to continue her volleyball career at UNI via Twitter on Monday.

Booth started on the varsity team at Elkhorn North beginning her freshman year in 2020 -- the year the school opened. In her first two years at the prep level, Booth collected 554 digs and 1,666 assists per Max Preps. She added 90 aces and 356 points.

Elkhorn North currently ranks as the No. 2 team in class B in Nebraska --equivalent to Class 4A in Iowa.

Panthers prepare for pair of top conference foes: The UNI volleyball team picked up pair of wins to kick off the conference slate.

The Panthers earned a 3-2 win over Valparaiso, which had entered conference play undefeated, and a 3-1 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago.

“Good weekend against two really good teams,” assistant coach Jason Allen said. “We got slightly lucky on Friday night. We were down 19-11 in the fourth. … somehow found a way to get that done. … Then, [we] carried that up with a really strong performance against a really, really good UIC team.”

Only three other teams -- Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Evansville -- also escaped from the first weekend of conference play unscathed. The Panthers will take on a pair of them this weekend as UNI travels to SIU and Missouri State.

On Friday, UNI takes on the Lady Bears, who took down Missouri Valley Conference newcomers Murray State and Belmont last weekend. Missouri State lists the matchup against UNI as a "white out" game.

Following the match against the Lady Bears, Southern Illinois hosts the Panthers on Saturday. Allen described the Salukis as a "much improved" team over last season’s group that went winless in Valley play.

“They are going to be a handful,” Allen said. “They are little bit older on the pins. It is a different team. They ball control way better. They play way harder. It should be a fun match and a very competitive match.”

Soccer splits weekend matchups: After dropping its conference opener to Valparaiso last weekend, the UNI women’s soccer team rebounded with a 3-0 win over Illinois State on Thursday.

In the first road game of the season, the Panthers held ISU to only two shots on goal and earned six corner kicks to ISU’s two.

Lauren Heinsch climbed into sole possession of the team lead in goals with a tally in the 53rd minute of the win over the Redbirds. The goal marked her third of the season.

On Sunday, the Panthers suffered their fifth shutout loss of the season as Missouri State stormed out of Cedar Falls with a 2-0 win. The Lady Bears struck early with a goal in the third minute of the game and added another in the 33rd minute.

UNI did not manage to convert on any of its five shots on the Missouri State cage or on its three corner kicks.

At the midway point of the season, head coach Bruce Erickson said he sees improvement out of his team.

“I think we are a better team,” Erickson said. “Our mistakes … it has probably made us look at it a little bit more critically. We have looked really good in every game. ... We are 4-5-1. We are probably deserving to be at about eight wins.”

Up next, the Panthers head east to take on the Evansville Purple Aces. The Aces currently find themselves in the middle of a six-game winless drought. During that period, opponents outscored Evansville 6-1.

Despite their opponent’s struggles, Erickson said, UNI will not look past the physical Aces, nor do they have the luxury.

“At this point, you take anyone you can get,” Erickson said. “With Evansville, their biggest strength is on the counterattack, which has been our biggest weakness. … Some games are a good matchup, some games are not. I think they will be a good matchup for us.”