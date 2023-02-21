A three-way tie atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings will see some clarity when the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team faces Belmont on Thursday.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren, who joked about how she had never been to Nashville, said the ‘very talented’ Bruins present a big challenge for the Panthers.

“They were picked to win the conference for a reason,” Warren said. “They are extremely talented at every position…It is going to be about mindset. The ability to make in-game adjustments.”

Warren said UNI looked forward with excitement to the chance to face the Bruins in a game with heavy conference tournament seeding implications on the line.

The Panthers hosted the Bruins just over a month ago in a game in which Belmont pulled out a 67-61 win due to a poor second-quarter scoring output from UNI.

Despite their earlier meeting, Warren said she expects there to be little that either team can take away from that previous encounter.

“We played them way early,” Warren said. “They are a lot better and we are a lot better. It is going to be all about in-game adjustments.”

Led by a pair of top 10 scorers in the Valley in Destinee Wells and Madison Bartley, Belmont enters Thursday’s contest amid a 10-game winning streak.

Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. from the Curb Event Center. Coverage will be provided by ESPN+ with a subscription and the Panther Sports Radio Network KXEL 1540.

Sagers unsurprised by Moreira’s clutch victory: The Northern Iowa tennis team got a nail-biting, 4-3 victory over St. Thomas on Friday.

Trailing 3-2 with two singles matches left to go, the Panthers No. 6 singles player Issa Sullivan managed a 6-1, 6-2 win over Naisha Srivastav to even the dual, 3-3.

At the same time, UNI No. 5 player Thaissa Moreira battle back from a 4-0 hole in the second set to force overtime against Nicole Snezhko after dropping the first set 4-6. In the overtime set, Moreira managed a 7-5 win to clinch the 4-3 dual win over the Tommies.

UNI head coach Chris Sagers was not surprised by either of his players’ clutch wins.

“Nothing against my other players, but, if you know Issa and Thaissa, they are the most hyped up players on our teams,” Sagers said. “They love getting fired up…Those two are the ones that can do it.”

Sagers also added that Moreira thrives in the pressure of the overtime.

“She loves it with everyone watching, everyone cheering,” Sagers said. “She loves that moment. She loves getting hyped up every shot…I would not say I had my doubts, but 4-0 is a big hole to climb out of. She just kept chipping away.”