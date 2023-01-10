UNI Notes: UNI women ready for Drake; Wrestling ‘flat’ in loss to Mizzou, swim and dive back in action

CEDAR FALLS — Tanya Warren did not temper expectations for her squad coming into the 2022-23 season.

The Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach told reporters that the Panthers would be a very good team this season.

The only variable was when. No ifs, ands or buts.

After suffering their first Missouri Valley Conference loss of the season in a 67-61 decision to Belmont, Warren said the Panthers are yet to realize the potential she knows they possess.

“We are getting there,” Warren said. “You have seen it in spurts. This team has played good basketball both offensively and defensively. Now, what we need to do is we need to be able to have the maturity to learn the lesson from yesterday...We have to have the maturity to come back to practice and start to fix those two to three minute possessions.”

Despite the hiccups, Warren remains excited about where the Panthers can go this season.

“Whether it is a lack of communication, whether we are getting tired and not running hard, not having the space that we need to have,” Warren said. “Those are all correctable things. As a coaching staff, that is extremely exciting.”

Up next, the Panthers head to the state capital to take on in-state rival Drake. According to Warren, the Bulldogs managed consistently strong play of late and “are doing a lot of really good things.”

UNI lost all three contests against Drake last season including the season finale in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. However, that does not affect the game’s importance according to Warren.

“For us, it is important because it is our next game,” Warren said. “Nothing more, nothing less.”

Instead, Warren said she wants to see how her team comes back from suffering their first conference loss of the year.

“I am excited, more than anything else, to see how this team responds,” Warren said. “Win, lose (or) draw, I am excited to see our approach in practice and how we respond on Wednesday against a very good Drake team.”

Wrestling ‘flat’ in loss to Missouri: Never one to sugarcoat things, UNI head wrestling coach Doug Schwab aired his thoughts the Panthers 24-12 loss to No. 10 Missouri on Sunday.

“I think we were a little flat overall,” Schwab said. “As a coach you try and figure those things out. ‘Why are we flat?’ When it is one guy, well—okay—it is one guy, but I thought the whole team was.”

In spite of their underwhelming performance, Schwab described the closeness of the loss to the Tigers as encouraging.

“Even with that, you are one position in two matches from winning the meet,” Schwab said. “Even though it did not feel like we competed great as a team, I am encouraged that we did not compete great as a team and we are two positions away from winning a meet as a Top 10 team.”

Swim and Dive resumes competition, hosts Illinois State: Northern Iowa swim and dive will hit the pool for the first time in over a month when the Panthers host the Illinois State Redbirds on Friday and Saturday.

UNI head swimming and diving coach Nick Lakin said the Panthers focused on “keeping racing top of mind” as they prepared for their return to competition.

“We have been trying to do it every day,” Lakin said. “Trying to find ways to compete and get up on the blocks as much as we can. It is always a challenge to get back in the swing of things. Hopefully, we are a little bit better than we were last year. We were a little flat.”

Although they did compete as a team during December, it was still a banner month for the Panthers as Faith Larsen represented UNI at the U.S. Open Championship and Olivia Chambers showed out at the U.S. Paralympic National Championships.

UNI assistant coach Ben Colin also assisted at the Paralympic National Championships.

According to Lakin, the visibility has caught the attention of prospective UNI student athletes

“We have gotten a lot of traction as far as a lot of the recruits we are talking to are seeing that kind of stuff,” Lakin said. “I am excited to see where we go from here.”