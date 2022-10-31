UNI Notes: UNI volleyball preps for Illinois road trip, cross country hopes for improvement at regionals

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team kept its winning ways rolling against Missouri Valley Conference newcomers Murray State and Belmont over the weekend.

The Panthers took down the Racers, 3-1, on Friday and swept the Bruins, 3-0, on Saturday.

Posting a 0.326 hitting percentage across the two matchups, UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said she was “very happy” with how the Panthers played in their penultimate home weekend of the season.

“I thought we did a lot of things really well,” Petersen said. “We served really tough … both nights I thought we served tough enough to get the opposing teams out of what they normally like to do. In turn, that made our defensive goals a little bit easier to accomplish.”

Petersen also felt her team played with good energy from the starters all the way down to the players who came off the bench.

At 13-0 in conference play, the Panthers have already secured a top four seed in the conference tournament with a month to go in the season.

“Very excited that we had a weekend at home,” Petersen said. “We are winding down, so we are just taking advantage of those opportunities and being able to be with our fans.”

Up next, the Panthers take a swing through the Prairie State with matchups against Illinois State and Bradley slated Friday and Saturday.

Despite both the Redbirds and Braves occupying a bottom five spot in the conference, Petersen expects both games to present a challenge for the streaking Panthers.

“We do head into what I think is a really tough road swings,” Petersen said. “It is always difficult to play against Illinois State and Bradley. They both play really well at home.”

It will be the second time the Panthers have seen both opponents as UNI beat Bradley 3-0 on October 7 and Illinois State 3-1 on October 8.

However, Petersen said she expects a different lineup from the Redbirds and a few new offensive wrinkles from the Braves.

“I do not think there is a weekend that we have had that it is like ‘Okay, well this is what they did last time,’” Petersen said. “It is always somebody new, somebody different.”

Cross country

UNI cross country hopes to rebound from MVC Championship performance: Freshly-minted UNI cross country head coach Alex Teubel described the Panthers performance at the conference championship meet bluntly.

“Overall, as a whole, we did not perform as we had hoped,” Teubel said.

According to Teubel, the main goal of the Panthers was shrinking the spread from their top runner to their fifth runner.

At the Bradley Pink Classic, the Panthers posted a 27-second difference spread in the women’s competition and a 46-second spread in the men’s. However, at the MVC Championship, the Panthers' women posted a 59-second spread and the men had another 46-second difference.

The Panthers get another chance at improvement as they head back to Columbia, Missouri, for the NCAA Regional Meet. The Panthers raced the same course in the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 30.

“We will hopefully have a better performance here in two weeks at Mizzou,” Teubel said. “We had a really great meet there that first time around. So, [I am] looking forward to seeing some improvements there.”