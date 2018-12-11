CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab glanced at the release for Sunday's upcoming dual against Cornell and two numbers jumped out -- 30-10.
"Last year's dual, I've tried to erase that one," Schwab said, referring his team's 2017 defeat in Ithaca, N.Y. "It was 30-10 for Cornell. It wasn't a great dual for us. I try to forget that one and now I see that score again and remember. We've got a little payback for those guys."
No. 8 Cornell is coached by Rob Koll -- son of war hero and wrestling great Bill Koll, who went undefeated as a Panther and earned three NCAA wrestling titles in the late 1940s. UNI's wrestling room is named in Bill's honor, and his family created an endowed scholarship to help future Panthers.
Among the highly anticipated bouts Sunday is a likely showdown at 141 pounds between sophomore and defending national champion Yianni Dikomihalis of Cornell and UNI's fifth-year senior Josh Alber.
Diakomihalis is the nation's consensus No. 1-ranked wrestler in the weight class, while Alber is ranked among the top 10 by Intermat and FloWrestling. Alber elected to participate in the UNI Open last weekend where he captured his first championship in that home tournament.
"It's great for Josh to get an opportunity to wrestle him," Schwab said. "You can't let that guy (Diakomihalis) get his hands locked. If he gets his hands locked it's like a vise-grip, all of a sudden he lifts you up and he's able to score there. You have to really control positions and take advantage when you can."
UNI and Cornell each have ranked wrestlers at 174 and 184. UNI's No. 8-ranked Taylor Lujan will attempt to back up a previous victory over former All-American Brandon Womack in the 174-pound match, while Panther Drew Foster looks to avenge a loss to Max Dean from last year's NCAA Tournament.
Schwab noted some of his wrestlers are battling injury. UNI heavyweight Carter Isley lost his second match by injury default over the weekend, and his status for Sunday's dual is uncertain.
"I'd certainly love a packed house because it does make a difference," Schwab said. "It's a fun atmosphere, our guys are really looking forward to it. As a fan you only get five opportunities to see this team in the West Gym. Let's make that place loud, hot and rowdy and be ready to roll."
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Sunday's 2 p.m. game at the University of Iowa was already going to be a challenge.
The loss of all-conference center Megan Maahs during Tuesday's win over North Dakota to a season-ending knee injury has added to the degree of difficulty as the Panthers prepare to face the nation's No. 16-ranked team.
"Adversity is something that we go through and it comes in many forms," UNI coach Tanya Warren said. "We've got to figure out how to pick ourselves, dust ourselves off and get back to work. I don't expect any one player to fill Megan's shoes nor do we need any one player to fill Megan's shoes. Everybody has to be a little bit better with what we do, starting with me."
Senior forward Taylor Hagen will make the start on Sunday in place of Maahs, while redshirt junior Heidi Hillyard will also see an increased workload within a still deep frontcourt. Freshman guard Alyssa Iverson has been cleared to return from her injury and Warren anticipates she'll make her season debut against the Hawkeyes.
Iowa has five players averaging at least 10 points a game, led by 6-foot-3 All-American center Megan Gustafson's 24.3 points on 75 percent shooting with 12.3 rebounds.
"Can we play 10 people?" Warren responded when asked about defending Gustafson. "She is as good as I've seen and efficient."
