UNI Notes: Petersen wins MVC weekly honor as Panthers set three career milestones, stay perfect

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The Missouri Valley Conference announced Northern Iowa libero Sydney Petersen earned Defensive Player of the Week honors after posting her 100th career service ace and 38 digs in wins over Missouri State and Southern Illinois.

The graduate senior posted a perfect 1.000 reception percentage across both of the Panthers matches to help UNI improve to 4-0 in conference play.

The honor makes Petersen the first two-time DPOW in the conference this season and the first two-time winner for UNI since Abbi Staack in 2019.

Petersen’s career aces milestone was not the only career milestone set by a Panther last week as Emily Holterhaus became the 29th Panther to break 1,000 career kills and Inga Rotto became the all-time program leader in matches played.

Panther head coach Bobbi Petersen said she was so proud of the trio, but said that UNI focuses on the team more than individual accolades.

“I think the milestones are great,” Petersen said. “Volleyball is one of those sports where statistics are great and milestones are great, but I know all three of them would tell you it is such a team sport. We do not talk a lot about stats as a team because it takes every person.”

UNI’s wins over Missouri State and Southern Illinois make the Panthers the final unbeaten team in conference play.

This week, the Panthers return home for the first time since September 10 to host Bradley and Illinois State in the McLeod Center.

Petersen described her team as excited to be at home for homecoming weekend and for the first time in nearly a month.

“We have had 17 matches so far this season and three of those have been at home,” Petersen said. “We are awesomely excited to be at home for the next five matches…We get to be home on homecoming which is not a given for us. There are many years where we are not a part of homecoming. It is a chance for our kids to experience the excitement and the spirit.”

The Panthers will host the Braves on Friday night at 6 p.m. and the Redbirds on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

A ticket to Saturday’s football game will provide entrance to both the football game and volleyball game on Saturday.

Cross Country sees improvements in Missouri: The UNI men’s and women’s cross country teams both competed at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday.

UNI cross country assistant coach Alexina Teubel said the Panthers managed to improve significantly from their season opening meet--the Redbird Invite--two weeks ago.

“For us, we had an across-the-board huge improvement from our first meet,” Teubel said. “To see the huge jump in improvement from our first meet to our second meet was really encouraging.”

Payton Marrs paced the men’s team with a time of 24:55 and 75th place finish in the 231 competitor field. Brady Griebel (25:25), Caleb Shumaker (25:27), Jayden Dickson (25:54) and Drake Hanson (26:08) rounded out the scoring five for the Panthers.

The men’s team finished in 17th with a score of 475.

Kate Crawford clocked 21:44 to lead the women’s team to a 12th place finish with 366 points. Emma Hoins (21:53), Sophia Jungling (22:09), Mia Rampton (22:16) and Isabelle Schaffer (22:23) combined to complete the scoring five for UNI.

Up next, after a week off, UNI travels to Peoria, Illinois for the Bradley Pink Classic on Friday, October 14.

“We still have a lot of room to improve before our next week in two weeks,” Teubel said. “On the women’s side, our spread was around 50 seconds from our first to our fifth runner. I think we can shrink that gap even more. On the men’s side, we really need to do a good job of that. We had about a 70 second spread. We need to close that gap between our first three and our second three.”

Tennis tunes up in Omaha: The UNI women’s tennis team finished off its regular season schedule with the Omaha Duals in Omaha, Nebraska, last weekend.

The Panthers went 0-2-1 on the weekend in duals against Creighton, Nebraska Omaha and Missouri State.

UNI’s lone tie came against Omaha where the Panthers lost the doubles point, but rallied for three singles victories to cause a tie. Adrijana Brkic, Lorena Cardoso and Thaissa Moreira earned the crucial singles victories over the Mavericks.

With the MVC Individual Tournament set to begin on Friday, UNI head coach Chris Sagers said the competition in Omaha provided a valuable tune up for the Panthers.

“Another good weekend of competition,” Sagers said. “Omaha, Creighton and MSU are all strong schools. So, it was good to get one more, strong weekend in before we have conference this week.”

Soccer looks ahead to home battle with Drake: After tying in back-to-back contests, the UNI women’s soccer team hosts the Drake Bulldogs on Thursday.

Last week, the Panthers tied the Evansville Purple Aces, 2-2, and the Indiana State Sycamores, 1-1, to move into a four-way tie for sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference at 1-2-2 in league play.

The Bulldogs also sit in the log jam at sixth place, but UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said it does not matter where either team sits when the rivals go head-to-head.

“They are well organized, they are stingy defensively,” Erickson said. “They just play you all over the field for 90 minutes. It is going to take our best effort. They are solid all around.”

The game begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.