CEDAR FALLS — Grit and fight are two words that have been synonymous with Bobbi Petersen’s UNI volleyball teams.
The Panthers’ fight surfaced last weekend during their toughest road trip of the season. UNI rallied from a set down to avenge its only league loss against Illinois State before overcoming deficits after the first and third sets to defeat Bradley. The victories moved Petersen past her predecessor Iradge Ahrabi-Fard with 505 career wins in 20 seasons. Ahrabi-Fard tallied 503 victories in 19 years.
“It’s an opportunity to really think about the history and tradition and everybody that has been a part of that,” Petersen said. “Iradge, what he’s been able to start here and continue for so many years, has been really special. Learning from him has been huge.
“Then you go back and start thinking about everybody who has put so much of their heart and soul into this program, it’s pretty overwhelming.”
Petersen has worked on a coaching staff alongside Kim Davis and Michelle Bolte for the past 18 years. While success may tempt coaches to pursue other opportunities, UNI has always felt like home for the former Panther athlete-turned-coach.
“It’s an incredible place to be,” Petersen said. “Everyone feels important. We always felt like volleyball has been important to, not just our administration, staff and school, but the community.
“There’s bigger and better things in some ways in other positions, but not in the things that I think our important, and not in the things that I think keep you in coaching. There’s a lot of ups and downs with coaching, but if you are in the right situation and have the right opportunities, why would you leave that situation?”
UNI (20-9, 14-1 MVC) will travel to Drake (9-19, 3-12) for its lone match this week at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Panthers have already clinched a bye into the semifinal round of the MVC Touranment.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Two different paths resulted in a pair of season-opening wins for a UNI team that will have a chance to strengthen its NCAA resume this week on Wednesday at Missouri and Sunday against Iowa.
The Panthers showcased depth and efficient offense though a 95-63 win over North Dakota State before overcoming 27 turnovers and grinding out a 61-50 road second-half comeback at Wichita State.
“We understand that you win in a variety of ways and I think you saw that in our first two wins,” Coach Tanya Warren said. “We’re going to have to continue to be able to do that throughout the course of the season.”
WRESTLING: After producing six champions at the Harold Nichols Open over the weekend, UNI will open its dual season on Sunday at Northwestern.
While the lineup is not set in stone, Schwab said it will probably be Jay Schwarm at 125, Jack Skudlarczyk at 133, Michael Blockhus at 141, Max Thomsen at 149, Paden Moore at 157, Patrick Schoenfelder at 165, Bryce Steiert at 174, Taylor Lujan at 184, Jacob Holschlag or Noah Glaser at 197 and Carter Isley at heavyweight.
“I can tell you up and down the lineup we have somebody behind that guy who is making them better,” Schwab said.
