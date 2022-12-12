UNI Notes: Panthers’ weight management 'an issue,' records set on track

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa learned some valuable lessons during the UNI Open wrestling tournament.

According to head wrestling coach Doug Schwab, the Panthers struggled with weight management leading up to and during the event.

“What that does is your energy is not quite the same, your focus is not quite the same, your recovery is not quite the same,” Schwab said. “In a way, you are giving a guy maybe a few points. Then, when the margins are really small, that makes it really, really hard to win. Hopefully, some of these guys…take to heart some of these lessons that are learned.”

Schwab said he was working on ways for the coaching staff to better prepare the team and train them on how to ready their bodies for competition. He also emphasized the need to make wrestling a lifestyle.

“I am not burning them at the stake for these things,” Schwab said. “I am trying to get them to learn lessons and understand it. Understand why they did not compete as well as they are capable of or to get the most out of them….Wrestling is something you have to take home with you. When you have weight management involved…it becomes a lifestyle, it does. It has to because that impacts matches.”

As the Panthers move out of tournament season into duals season, Schwab said weight management will become an even bigger factor and hopes that it will become an advantage up and down UNI’s lineup.

UNI kicks off its dual season with the Collegiate Duals in New Orleans on Dec. 19-20.

The Panthers will face off against three different programs over the course of the two day event. They open against (1-2) Lock Haven at 10 a.m. before taking on third-ranked (4-0) Ohio State at 2 p.m. on the 19th.

The Panthers opponent on the 20th will be determined by how they fare against the Screaming Eagles and Buckeyes. It will be one of: No. 24 Cal Poly, No. 18 Lehigh or No. 8 NC State.

“We are looking forward to--we will wrestle Lock Haven first,” Schwab said. “They are a scrappy team and they will come ready to wrestle. We will take care of that one first and then Ohio State. They got a heck of a team too…They are pretty much ranked up and down the lineup.”

UNI opens indoor track season with bang!: The Northern Iowa track team divided and conquered to hit the ground running in the indoor track season over the weekend.

UNI head coach Dave Paulsen said he liked the effort and energy from his team in the first weekend of competitions this season.

“We talked about bringing a championship caliber effort, mentality to the meet,” Paulsen said. “I thought we did a really good job of doing that. Guys all over the board picking it up.”

In Ames, at the ISU Holiday Classic, sophomore Carter Morton took first place in the men’s heptathlon with a score of 5,651. Morton placed in the top three in all seven heptathlon events and won the long jump, pole vault and high jump competitions.

In Iowa City, the Panthers took home five first place finishes at the Jimmy Grant Invitational.

In the men’s competition, Parker Kiewiet set a new meet record, facility and program record with a time of 32.72 in the 300-meter dash. Kiewiet added a second place finish in the long jump with a leap of 7.52 meters (24 feet, 8 inches).

Senior Rylan Santi won the women’s 60 meter sprint with a time of 7.52. Rylie Todd won the women’s high jump, clearing a height of 1.70 meters (5 feet, 6 inches). Isabelle Holtzen took home first place in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 3.55 meters (11 feet, 7 inches). Katie Fare ran away with the shot put competition, winning by nearly a full meter with a toss of 16.51 meters (54 feet, 2 inches).

UNI WBB readies for Hawkeyes: UNI head women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren did not shy away from praising the Panthers’ upcoming opponent during her Monday media availability.

“I think we all know how good Iowa is,” Warren said. “Honestly, I think Caitlin Clark is the best guard in the country and I do not think there is anyone even close.”

Slated to take on No. 12 Iowa and 2021-22 Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, Sunday, Warren said the Panthers will need to play fearlessly in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We have our hands full,” Warren said. “But, we are excited. It is not very often that you get to play two in-state rivalries that both are in the Top 20…It is something that we embrace. We look forward to and it is going to be a great environment and opportunity for us.”

The Panthers and Hawkeyes will tipoff at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Softball loses Wells for season: First reported by Softball America, UNI will be without 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Emmy Wells for the 2023 season.

The junior catcher requires Tommy John surgery on the elbow of her throwing arm.

In 2022, Wells batted .311, clobbered 19 home runs and recorded 51 RBIs while also earning MVC Defensive Player of the Year honors.