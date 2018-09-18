CEDAR FALLS — A bounce-back weekend has given Northern Iowa’s soccer team momentum entering Missouri Valley Conference play.
UNI followed a 2-1 home win over Northern Illinois Friday with the program’s first victory in 12 meetings with Iowa State, 1-0.
Win or lose, Panthers’ coach Bruce Erickson looked at the Sunday afternoon match against the Cyclones as an opportunity for growth. UNI (4-3-2) will open conference play 1 p.m. Sunday with Loyola (3-5-1) traveling to the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
“I told our girls before and after the (Iowa State) game our number one and two goals for the day were to be better going into Loyola, and let’s be healthy,” Erickson related. “If being better wins the game so be it, and we did.”
Loyola figures to test UNI with one of the MVC’s top offensive attacks.
“They score goals,” Erickson said. “Last year I think they were top five in the country in goals scored, and they have most of those players back. They’ve got a really good freshman who is leading them in scoring.”
UNI’s defense has been strong through nonconference play with four shutouts, and multiple goals allowed in just two matches. Erickson has been impressed freshman Megan Benmore, who moved to a defensive position. The team’s top defender, junior Maddy Germann, is returning from injury.
“They’ve bent but not broken,” Erickson said of his defense. “They’re just used to every game being a battle and a challenge and really not being able to take much time off.”
On offense, Jordyn Rolli continues to make an impact after missing most of last season with a broken collarbone. She scored the only goal against Iowa State following a corner kick.
“She’s a physical forward,” Erickson said. “Jordyn spends a lot of time on the ground. She’s a little bit all over the place in a good way. She just puts herself in positions to get opportunities.”
The return of Brynell Yount should provide UNI’s offense with another spark. Yount led last year’s team with 11 goals.
VOLLEYBALL: Roller coaster was how UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen described last weekend’s tournament at the University of Illinois.
The Panthers put together one of their best offensive performances of the season during an opening sweep of Lipscomb, and served tough while fighting back in sets two and three of a three-set loss to No. 10 Illinois. A convincing straight-set loss in a rematch with Creighton, however, was one UNI’s coach described as her team’s poorest performance to date.
UNI (6-6), with five losses to teams currently ranked in the AVCA Top 25, will attempt to regroup in its conference opener against Drake (11-2). The Bulldogs return nearly everyone from last year’s team, and run a 6-2 system, meaning there’s always three attackers to contend with in the front row.
“What makes it even more interesting is they’re all averaging over 2 kills per set,” Petersen said. “They’re very difficult to defend, especially when they’re in system.”
UNI assistant and former standout player Kim (McCaffrey) Davis along with the 1999 volleyball team — the program’s first to reach the Sweet 16 — will be inducted into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.
CROSS COUNTRY: The trio of McKayla Cole, Gabby Champion and Gabby Skopec were separated by only 13 seconds as UNI’s women won a title in the seven-team invite at Bradley on Friday. Wal Khat finished seventh to lead a Panther men’s team that has two runners out battling illness.
The Panthers have a week off before the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, Minn.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Seniors Reghan Lynch and Claudia Toledo recovered from losses in the first round by winning their way through the A flight consolation bracket at the weekend Drake Invitational.
Panther freshmen Daisy Phillips and Olivia Fain battled against each other in a near three-hour marathon C flight semifinal. Phillips placed second and Fain fourth in their collegiate debuts.
UNI coach Chris Sagers is looking to find the right doubles combinations as the season continues this weekend against a strong field at the University of Minnesota Gopher Invite.
“We have only one doubles pair returning,” Sagers said. “We have a lot to do to figure out how we’re going to pair these teams together.”
