UNI Notes: Panthers clinch spot in MVC Tournament after 11-0 start, prepare for Valley newcomers

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa women’s volleyball team clinched a spot in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament following a pair of weekend road wins over Evansville and Indiana State.

UNI head coach Bobbi Peterse said the Panthers got off to a slow start on Friday in a 3-0 sweep of the Indiana State Sycamores.

“A lot of that was what Indiana State was doing,” Petersen said. “I thought they did a great job of getting good block touches and then transition into an offense that we were not defending very well…We slowly got our feet underneath us.”

Despite falling behind 11-5 in each of the first two sets, Petersen said the Panthers showed composure in coming from behind to win.

On Saturday, the Panthers defeated the Evansville Purple Aces, 3-1, in a match which Petersen felt UNI started fast and described the Panthers as ‘zoned in.’

UNI hit .342 as a team and recorded nine service aces in the contest.

The Panthers own an unblemished 11-0 record in conference play and last lost on September 17 to Iowa. Additionally, UNI last lost two sets in a match on September 23 against Valparaiso.

Up next, UNI hosts both newcomers to the MVC as Murray State and Belmont make the trip to Cedar Falls this weekend.

Petersen said scouting the Racers and Bruins comes with a little bit of a challenge.

“They are both playing well,” Petersen said. “It is different because, each year you scout teams that are in your conference, you have players that you know a little bit. We know nothing about any of these players.”

UNI takes on Murray State on Friday at 6 p.m. and Belmont on Saturday at 5 p.m. Both games will be available on ESPN3.

Soccer ends regular-season on a tie, looks ahead to MVC tournament: The UNI women’s soccer team wrapped up its regular season slate with two shutouts on Thursday and Saturday.

The Panthers won on Thursday, defeating the Murray State Racers 3-0 as junior forward Lauren Heinsch put a big performance.

The 2021 leading scorer put UNI in front, 1-0, with a goal in the 17th minute of action. In the 51st minute, Heinsch assisted on a goal by senior forward Sophia Meier.

Head coach Bruce Erickson said he was pleased to see the UNI defense hold Murray State’s Saraya Young and Sydney Etter—both of whom are top 10 in points in the MVC—scoreless.

“We finally put our best 90 minutes together,” Erickson said. “Both offensively and defensively, I thought we played really, really well.”

On Sunday, the Panthers closed out the regular season with a 0-0 tie despite out-shooting Belmont 12-0.

“It was disappointing not to score,” Erickson said. “We had a lot of chances. One of those games where the quality of the game kind of goes out the window…The wind was really a factor and really chopped up the quality of what the game could have been. But, despite that, I felt we played really well.”

UNI heads to Chicago on Thursday for the MVC Tournament where the Panthers get a rematch against Belmont in the first round. The game will begin at 2 p.m. with coverage provided by ESPN+ with a subscription.

Swim and Dive competes in inaugural MVC showcase: The UNI swim and dive team travelled to Chicago for the inaugural MVC Showcase meet on Friday and Saturday.

Faith Larsen led the way with a pair of first place finishes in the 50 yard and 100 yard freestyle competitions. The sophomore won the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.77, beating Chloe Farro of Indiana State by .09 seconds. In the 100 freestyle, Larsen posted a season best time of 52.05.

Junior Amber Finke also nabbed a victory with a first place finish in the 200 yard backstroke. Finke finished one second faster than the second place finisher with a time of 2:02.29.

Overall, head coach Nick Lakin said he felt the weekend went really well.

“The freshmen just keep improving as are a lot of the people,” Lakin said. “We had a great weekend at Chicago.”

Lakin also highlighted sophomore Olivia Chambers who recently returned from competing in the 2022 Para Swimming World Series in Tijuana, Mexico.

Chambers, classified internationally as an S13 visual impairment, ranks second in the world in the 400-meter freestyle and competes as a member of the U.S. National Team.

According to Paralympic.org, an S13 athlete possesses a visual field of less than 20 degrees.