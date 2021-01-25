UNI notes: Panther women show good balance leading into showdown with Drake

“We got better and that is all you can ask from your team,” Paulsen said.

The highlight was senior Darius King becoming the first Panther to break the 20-meter barrier in the shot put.

King had consecutive throws of 20.06 meters and 20 meters even. The 20.06 is the second best toss in the NCAA and ranks fourth in the United States among NCAA athletes and professionals.

“He backed it up...to have a series of throws like that showed that he is ready to keep moving ahead. I know he is not satisfied,” Paulsen said.

Other highlights include Libby Wedewer in the 60 meters and Jill Bennett in the 400. Jack Sumners posted the top 60-meter hurdle time in the Valley.

WRESTLING: Doug Schwab didn’t have much more to add to this thoughts about his team’s 23-13 win over Oklahoma Sunday inside the McLeod Center.

Schwab does feel the team he believes in started to believe in themselves a little more.

“We got a dang good team,” Schwab said. “We got to really truly believe that. There is a certain way you compete when you truly believe that and when you are not certain you kind of hold back. We had some guys that didn’t hold back. I think that rubs off. I know it rubs off.”