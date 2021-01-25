UNI notes: Panther women show good balance leading into showdown with Drake

CEDAR FALLS – The execution and balance on offense was nice to see.
Northern Iowa women’s basketball associate head coach Brad Nelson said the Panthers showed the kind of production and scoring options the team is going to need to be successful down the stretch while completing a weekend sweep of Indiana State.
In both Friday and Saturday’s wins against the Sycamores, the Panthers had six players score nine or more points.
“Loved the balance,” Nelson said Monday.
The Panthers (8-7 overall, 5-3 in the Missouri Valley) needed that kind of effort ahead of key in-state showdown 6 p.m. Wednesday at Drake (7-8, 5-3).
The Bulldogs averaged almost 78 points a game.
“They are a little banged up, have had a few injuries, but they are a really good basketball team,” Nelson added. “They present a lot of challenges for us, especially on the defensive end. We are going to have to be able to lock in on this two-day prep to get ready.
“To be able to play with Drake, especially on the road, we are going to have to shoot the ball well because they are going to score.”
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: From two weeks ago to last week’s performance at the Jack Jennett Open inside the UNI-Dome, Panther head coach Dave Paulsen saw a ton of improvement.
“We got better and that is all you can ask from your team,” Paulsen said.
The highlight was senior Darius King becoming the first Panther to break the 20-meter barrier in the shot put.
King had consecutive throws of 20.06 meters and 20 meters even. The 20.06 is the second best toss in the NCAA and ranks fourth in the United States among NCAA athletes and professionals.
“He backed it up...to have a series of throws like that showed that he is ready to keep moving ahead. I know he is not satisfied,” Paulsen said.
Other highlights include Libby Wedewer in the 60 meters and Jill Bennett in the 400. Jack Sumners posted the top 60-meter hurdle time in the Valley.
WRESTLING: Doug Schwab didn’t have much more to add to this thoughts about his team’s 23-13 win over Oklahoma Sunday inside the McLeod Center.
Schwab does feel the team he believes in started to believe in themselves a little more.
“We got a dang good team,” Schwab said. “We got to really truly believe that. There is a certain way you compete when you truly believe that and when you are not certain you kind of hold back. We had some guys that didn’t hold back. I think that rubs off. I know it rubs off.”
Once again as he has many times in the abbreviated season, Schwab said he was pumped to get almost everybody on his roster at least one match.
In addition to the dual with the Sooners, UNI wrestled 25 extra matches and went 14-8 in those matches featuring an opponent from either Iowa State or Oklahoma.
“You can call them extra matches, but I guess I don’t know what to call them but they are opportunities for these guys,” Schwab said. “As a program we are very concerned with bringing the whole group along, not just five guys or 10 guys. Or, hey we got these two guys that are really good and we will bring them along.
“We want to bring the whole group along. We move faster and farther together so I’m happy to get those guys out there to compete and watching them compete.”
UNI returns to action Saturday at 1 p.m. when it hosts Oklahoma State at the McLeod Center.
DOMINATING THE BOOKS: Northern Iowa student-athletes recorded a department-wide 3.54 grade point average in the fall semester, matching the spring semester’s record performance. Each team finished the semester with a GPA higher than 3.30 and 11 of UNI’s 15 teams recorded a semester GPA over 3.50.