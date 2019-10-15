CEDAR FALLS — Some members of Northern Iowa’s volleyball team couldn’t wait to get back onto the McLeod Center’s court following a 19-17 fifth-set loss to Illinois State Saturday night.
UNI will attempt to move on from its first Missouri Valley Conference setback of the season on Friday night when the Panthers host Drake at 6 p.m.
“Several of them right after the match were like, ‘I wish we played Drake tomorrow,’” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said, reflecting on the setback to Illinois State.
With time to prepare, UNI will spend the early portion of this week’s practices working on individual skills. Instead of waiting until the typical spring season to make changes, the Panthers will also work to add a couple different types of sets to their attack for potential use during the second half of league play.
UNI’s coach says she feels like her team has the personnel to handle this type of midseason adjustment.
“There’s a couple rotations where we get stuck that we need to do something different,” Petersen said. “I think adding this new set could really help us.”
Drake enters the McLeod Center with a 1-6 MVC record, but has been playing without its top attacker, Waukee freshman Haley Bush (4.04 kills per set), for the past three weeks.
“I don’t know if she’ll be back this weekend, but I think now Drake has people that have been picking up the workload and doing some special things to work without Haley,” Petersen said. “When they get her back that just adds more to their offensive system.”
Lefty Emily Plock (3.26 kills preset) has emerged as a dangerous option on the left and right side for the Bulldogs, and libero Kylee Macke (4.78 digs per set) is someone Petersen says is among the league’s top back row players.
While UNI doesn’t have a Saturday match, the Panthers will continue their normal two-match week preparation with a showdown against the MVC’s only remaining undefeated team, Loyola, on Monday in Chicago.
SOCCER: UNI soccer coach Bruce Erickson believed local high school standouts such as Johnnie Hill of Denver and Janesville native Kennedy Rieken who played at Waverly-Shell Rock had the ability to excel at the Division I level.
That duo connected for a memorable golden goal on Saturday as the Panthers secured a 2-1 conference win over Indiana State on a tough, windy afternoon at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Hill was the only freshman who regularly contributed for UNI two seasons ago before battling injury. She improved last season, and Erickson has seen her find confidence this fall after a dedicated offseason approach.
“She really made that goal happen,” Erickson said. “She was just a pest out on the field and was just all over the place and causing problems.”
Rieken was assigned to contain a strong outside back for the Sycamores. She’s categorized by her coach as someone who isn’t afraid of anything. The rookie was named MVC Newcomer of the Week by the league on Monday.
“It’s great to see those two connect because they belong at this level,” Erickson said. “Sometimes kids like that get overlooked. Being in his environment every day and training has made them better players.”
The Panthers face a two-match swing this week, traveling to Drake on Wednesday and Missouri State Saturday afternoon.
SWIMMING AND DIVING: The future of UNI’s program looked bright during a weekend of competition against Nebraska in which the Panthers faced their third Big Ten opponent in eight days.
Freshman Sydney Schmidt joined Katie Taylor, Moriah Ross and transfer Madeline Webb for a win in the 200 medley relay. Schmidt then took the 50 and 100 freestyle. Olivia Clark, a Cedar Falls native who transferred to UNI from Nevada, placed second to Schmidt in the 50 sprint.
Waterloo native Taylor Hogan was another freshman who found success. Hogan placed second in the three-meter diving competition with the fifth-best performance in school history.
Katie Taylor stepped outside her normal event schedule and set a pool record in the 200 freestyle to go with a new pool mark in the 200 backstroke.
