CEDAR FALLS — Last weekend, Northern Iowa’s volleyball team went on the road and handed Loyola and Valparaiso their first Missouri Valley Conference losses of the season.
The road to first place in the MVC leads to Cedar Falls this weekend.
UNI (10-6, 4-0) hosts the league’s only other two remaining unbeaten teams in Illinois State (12-4, 4-0) 7 p.m. Friday and Bradley (14-2, 4-0) 7 p.m. Saturday.
Illinois State may be biggest obstacle standing in the way of UNI’s first regular season conference title since 2013. The Redbirds lead the league in hitting percentage, while holding opponents to the lowest hitting percentage allowed by an MVC defense. A strong Illinois State block complements returning MVC Libero of the Year Courtney Pence, and the Redbirds also feature an active setter.
“What makes them so strong offensively is they’re a team that all five of their main players are averaging over two kills per set,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. “If any of those kids are struggling, they have a very deep bench and can bring several kids in to help them out.”
Bradley’s turnaround season has been fueled by two of the league’s top outside hitters to date in Erica Haslag (4.19 kills per set) and Hannah Thompson (3.61 kps).
UNI’s big home stand comes after the Panthers won six of seven closely contested sets on the road. The play of setter Rachel Koop, and middle hitters Piper Thomas and Kate Busswitz was crucial as UNI’s outside hitters combined to commit 14 attack errors in the sweep of Loyola and 18 miscues in the four-set win over Valparaiso.
Thomas tallied 29 kills versus six errors, and Busswitz recorded a total of 25 kills versus seven errors in the two matches.
“I thought Piper and Kate did an excellent job transitioning, working really hard and being in position to get the ball from Rachel,” Petersen said. “And then Rachel did a good job of getting it to them.”
Thomas was named the MVC Player of the Week for her play over the weekend, in addition to a strong showing against Indiana State earlier in the week.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her work hard three matches in a row like that,” Petersen said. “It’s very draining what she does, and what she has to do. She’s a part of every block at the net and then she’s expected to transition off.
“We’ve really worked hard at her being able to move around on that front line instead of always going to the same spot that she feels comfortable. She did an excellent job.”
CROSS COUNTRY: UNI has been training on gravel roads west of town after soggy weather conditions flooded many of the team’s typical workout areas.
Last weekend, the Panther women placed 10th and men 11th against deep fields at the challenging Roy Griak Invitation in Minneapolis. Coach Dave Paulsen says McKayla Cole (48th) and Wal Khat (12th) are starting to become very reliable week-in and week-out, while depth is forming within the remainder of the pack.
Just 11 seconds separated the Panthers’ No. 2 runner C.J. May from No. 5 runner Drake Henrichs Saturday. Gabby Skopec was just five seconds back of Cole, and led a strong pack on the women’s team.
“The improvements they made this week was huge for us going forward as far as what we’re trying to do at the conference meets here in three weeks,” Paulsen said.
UNI’s final three meets all take place on the same course in Peoria, Ill.
SOCCER: UNI fell to 0-2 in conference play after suffering a 1-0 loss to Missouri State on Saturday. The Panthers resume league play at 2-0 Evansville Friday.
“It was a tough weekend for us,” UNI coach Bruce Erickson said. “Saturday’s game was a good game, we just couldn’t seem to find the goal. We’re playing well, we’ve just got to finish.”
