UNI Notes: Alden wins MVC POW, UNI readies for final home games

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team clinched a double bye in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament with wins over Illinois State and Bradley this weekend.

The Panthers swept the Redbirds and Braves and for their 14th and 15th consecutive wins of the season.

With 66 assists and 14 kills on the road trip, sophomore setter Tayler Alden earned MVC Player of the Week honors. The performance also helped Alden to her first 1,000 assist season since joining the Panthers in 2020 and break into the top 10 career assists leaderboard at UNI.

She is the first Panther setter to win the award since Rachel Koop in 2019.

UNI also now sits one win and a Drake loss or two wins from an outright regular season conference championship which assistant coach Jason Allen called the Panthers’ main goal.

“It really does not matter what two it is so, hopefully, we can get it done early—this weekend,” Allen said. “We are just trying to play our best volleyball every time we step on the court and good things have happened.”

On deck this weekend, the Panthers host Southern Illinois on Friday at 6 p.m. and Missouri State at 5 p.m. for their final home games in the McLeod Center this season.

The Salukis sit at 10-5 in conference play and own the fifth spot in the standings. UNI swept Southern Illinois on the road on Oct. 1.

The matchup against the Lady Bears on Saturday will serve as Senior Night for UNI’s five seniors.

If UNI beats Southern Illinois, the Panthers would also have a shot at clinching the regular season title against Missouri State.

“We are not talking about any of that at all in our locker room,” Allen said. “But, I think our team knows how cool that would be to send them out at home with our home crowd and all the families here. But, we are not going to overlook Friday.”

UNI Swim and Dive finds success at Coyote Extravaganza: The UNI Swimming and Diving team won 11-of-12 duals at the Coyote Extravaganza in Sioux Falls, Friday and Saturday.

The event features seven teams competing at once, but is scored as six separate duals for each team on both days.

The Panthers lone dual loss came against the host South Dakota on the first day of competition.

UNI finished off the competition with wins in six events.

Junior Hallory Domnick won the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:36.54. Sophomore Olivia Chambers won both the 400-yard and 500-yard freestyle competitions with times of 4:37.38 and 5:14.86, respectively. Sophomore Faith Larsen won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.62. In the 200-yard butterfly, junior Scout Bergwall won with a time of 2:11.44. Junior Amber Finke nabbed the last overall win with a time of 2:03.96 in the 200-yard backstroke.

According to head coach Nick Lakin, the strong weekend helped to build some momentum moving into a big competition at the Kansas Classic.

“We felt things pretty well,” Lakin said. “We are feeling pretty good about it. So, we will get back to work today and just get ready for Kansas.”

The 11 wins were enough for Lakin to break the program record with 54 dual wins. Lakin broke the previous record held by Jim Hall, who helped teach Lakin how to swim.

“A special moment, passing Jim Hall this weekend,” Lakin said. “We appreciate him and everything he has done for UNI swimming.”

UNI soccer closes book on 2022 fall season: The Northern Iowa women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 loss to Missouri State in the MVC semifinals.

The sixth-seeded Panthers managed to win a pair of games in the conference tournament after entering with only two conference wins all season.

UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said he was excited about his team’s ability to improve throughout the season.

“I think you have to learn how to win games,” Erickson said. “Missouri State is a good example. They had a good combination…of having some young kids mixed with a lot of returners. We are kind of the same way. The season taught us a lot about the margin of error in soccer is so little.”

Erickson added that the postseason run should help UNI find more success during the spring season which he said is one of the most important periods in creating a championship team.

Looking ahead, he concluded his press conference on Monday, saying his team should have big aspirations for next season.

“Our seniors-to-be to be are a group that have been to the tournament three times,” Erickson said. “I think they are going to want to end on a positive note. Hopefully, be that first team that can win a conference championship.”