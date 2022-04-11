UNI Notebook: Women’s Hoops adds Division II transfer from Bemidji State

The UNI women’s basketball team announced the addition of a forward/center to its roster on Monday.

Rachael Heittola will transfer to UNI from Division II Bemidji State with two years of eligibility.

A native of Belleville, Wisconsin, Heittola averaged 13.7 points on 47.7-percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists during her career with the Beavers. Heittola saw extensive action with 43 starts in three seasons while averaging 22.4 minutes across 70 contests.

The versatile big also received All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team honors for her play in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

According to a press release from UNI, Panthers head coach Tanya Warren said she is ‘thrilled’ by the addition.

“She has had an impressive career at Bemidji State and we can’t wait to have her in a Panther uniform next year,” Warren said. “She is a very talented post player who can score on the block and has the ability to step out and shoot the 3. She is a perfect fit for how we like to play and I expect her to make an immediate impact for us next year.”

Heittola will join the Panthers for the 2022-23 season.

Eight athletes set new personal bests at KT Woodman ClassicEight members of the UNI track & field team turned in new personal best performances at the KT Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas.

On the track, indoor All-American Isaiah Trousil set a second best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.25 seconds. Jack Sumners clocked in at 14.42 in the 110-meter hurdles. The new personal best puts him at second in the MVC. In the 400-meter dash, a time of 55.46 seconds was good enough for a new career best for Bill Mukhtar.

For the women, Katie Nimrod set a blazing new PR in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.18.

In the field, Blair Brooks set a new long jump PR with a leap of 7.39 meters (24-feet-3-inches). Tom Yezek record a new best in the discus with a toss of 66.11 meters (184-feet-1-inch).

On the women’s team, Rylie Todd soared over the bar in high jump to set a new career best. She cleared 1.63 meters (5-feet-4.25-inches). Halory Henze set a new career high mark in the discus with a throw of 44.58-meters (146-feet-3-inches).

Women’s Tennis wraps up home slateThe UNI women’s tennis team dropped both meets as the Panthers hosted their final home contests of the season.

On Saturday, Darta Dalecka and Andrijana Brkic won both of their singles matches, but the Panthers were unable to win any other matches, falling to Bradley, 5-2.

On Sunday, UNI hosted Illinois State, the preseason pick for conference champions. Lorena Cardoso and Columbus Catholic almuna Olivia Fain picked up wins, but the Redbirds left Cedar Falls with a 5-2 win.

A trip to Springfield, Missouri is up next as the Panthers will take on the Missouri State Lady Bears, their final MVC opponent of the regular season, on Friday, April 15.

