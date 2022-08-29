UNI Notebook: UNI Volleyball shows promising signs in Tempe

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa volleyball started off its season going 1-2 at the Webb-Burbridge Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

Despite loss to Toledo and Arizona State, Petersen said she saw encouraging aspects of her team emerge during the weekend.

“I really love what our offense is going to be capable of as we continue to get better,” Petersen said. “We are super balanced as a team. We have several people that can run different areas of the court with different tempos which will help us be not as predictable as we have been the past couple of years.”

UNI opened the tournament with a Friday morning loss to Toledo in four sets after taking the first set, 25-18. According to Petersen, the manner in which the Panthers lost the second set affected the team for the remainder of the match.

“The way the second set ended was a little rough,” Petersen said. “I felt like we did not recover from that. Not that we did not fight or battle, but it just did not feel right after that point. It was almost like it knocked us down a little bit in confidence.”

Petersen described the Panthers response to the second set loss as ‘not what they were looking for’ and said they talked a lot about it prior to their Friday evening match against tournament host Arizona State.

Petersen called the match against the Sun Devils as ‘a totally different match’ for the Panthers than the loss to Toledo.

“A knock out, drag out fight that the first four sets all were decided by two points,” Petersen said. “We ended up on the winning side of two of those which is something that I think is huge progress for our team. Even the sets that we lost by two, I never felt like got tight. I never felt that we backed away…We fought hard to execute.”

Although UNI lost a number of long rallies, the team did not allow those potentially demoralizing momentum swings to affect them according to Petersen.

Despite winning the first two sets of the match, UNI lost to the Sun Devils, dropping the final three sets.

After opening the season with two losses, the Panthers bounced back Saturday with a 3-0 sweep of CSU-Bakersfield.

“I thought our team did an amazing job being prepared to compete Saturday morning,” Petersen said. “Cal State-Bakersfield is a great team. We had some people that we wanted to focus on and I thought we did a great job of the mental side of the game.”

Even though their match against Arizona State ended just passed midnight local time, Petersen said she was pleased with the way her team approached the morning contest against the Roadrunners.

“That was huge,” Petersen said. “I felt like that was the biggest match of the tournament in showing the improvement…No body allowed themselves to walk in and say ‘I am beat.’”

Inga Rotto received All-Tournament Team honors for leading the Panthers in kills with 33 while hitting over .400 on the weekend.

“[Inga] played with an edge all weekend,” Petersen said. “She was consistent for all three matches which is hard to do.”

Up next, UNI takes on three consecutive opponents ranked in the top 25 as part of the Bluejay Invitational. In the final year of a rotating tournament, UNI opens with No.24 Southern California followed by No. 11 Kentucky and No. 18 Creighton.

“They are all three going to be big, physical teams that do everything well,” Petersen said. “We are really looking forward to it…I am glad it is ending at Creighton—if it is not going to be here. They have great crowds, great support, it is close enough for our fans to go as well…So, super excited for the week ahead.”

UNI soccer remains unbeaten The Northern Iowa soccer team continued is strong start to the season with a tie against Nebraska-Omaha and a win over St. Ambrose, last week.

Panthers head coach Bruce Erickson said his team played well enough to win against the Mavericks despite the 0-0 tie.

The 5 -0 drubbing of St. Ambrose, an NAIA program, also marked Erickson’s 41st win as head coach of a UNI, a program record.

“You cannot win without good players and good staff,” Erickson said. “I am very fortunate in my time here to have both. For it to come at time when we are playing well at the beginning of the season, I think that is what is most important. I do not keep track of that stuff. I just want to create a winning culture…in addition to creating quality young women in our program.”

This week, UNI faces off against South Dakota State, on Thursday, and St. Thomas, next Monday. Both games will be at home and start at 4 p.m.

“We are in three now which is going to be a big week for us,” Erickson said. “Two of our next three games are going to be two of the best teams we play all year.”

UNI basketball announces Main Street Madness event Billed as a preview of the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams, the Panthers will host a free fan event in downtown Cedar Falls.

Beginning with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., the event will include members of both teams participating in skills challenges and interacting with the public. A live DJ and giveaways will also be a part of the fan experience.

The event will take place at River Place Plaza at 100 E 2nd St. in Cedar Falls on Thursday, September 29. Although not required, fans can register to attend at supportthepanthers.com.