UNI Notebook: UNI softball sweeps SIU in conference opening weekend

The UNI softball team started off its conference slate with a 3-0 sweep of the Southern Illinois Salukis over the weekend.

In the first game, UNI trailed 9-2 after the first two innings, but a three run top of the third allowed the Panthers to cut the Saluki lead to four runs.

The Panthers outscored SIU in the fourth and fifth innings 5-2 to make it a one run game heading into the sixth inning.

UNI’s offense showed up in a big way in the top of the sixth inning as the Panthers scored seven runs, including two homers all in 13 at-bats.

Leading 17-11, the Panthers allowed just two runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings to hang on for the 17-13 come-from-behind win.

In the second game of the Saturday double-header, UNI led 3-2 before homeruns from freshman Mya Dodge and sophomore Madison Parks allowed the Panthers to put up 5 runs in the top of the seventh inning.

UNI held off a 4-run comeback attempt by the Salukis in the bottom of the seventh to finish Saturday with an 8-6 win.

The Panthers finished their weekend in Carbondale, Illinois with a decisive 8-3 victory.

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the fifth, UNI put together another monster inning. The Panthers scored six runs in the inning to finish off the sweep of Southern Illinois in the first weekend of conference play.

On the weekend, UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs says he expects Southern Illinois to challenge the Panthers again this season.

“We always know it is going to be a tough series when we play against Southern Illinois,” Jacobs said. “Nothing was different this weekend…They are a great team and I would imagine that we probably might lock horns later in the year.”

Jacobs added that starting the conference slate off with a sweep against a team as good as Southern Illinois will be good for the confidence of the team moving forward.

“It just gives you confidence,” Jacobs said. “It does not forecast anything…it just gives you confidence and something to build off of.”

The Panthers will travel to Evansville for a weekend series against the Aces before their conference home opening weekend against Missouri State the first weekend of April.

Keckeisen places third at NCAA Wrestling championship, Panthers on right track

Eight UNI wrestlers competed at the NCAA Wrestling Championships which took place in Detroit from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19.

Parker Keckeisen placed third in the 184-pound weight class as the lone All-American for the Panthers. The reigning Big 12 champion at 184 beat #29 Chris Weiler of Wisconsin and #13 Kyle Cochran of Maryland in his first two matches.

Fifth-seeded Bernie Truax of Cal Poly eliminated Keckeisen from national title contention on Friday morning, but he rebounded with wins over #10 Taylor Venz, Nebraska, and #11 Jonathan Loew, Cornell, in Friday evening’s wrestlebacks.

On Saturday morning, Keckesen beat #3 Trent Hidlay of NC State to set up a rematch with Truax in the third place match. Keckeisen beat Truax in a 6-4 decision to place third for the second year in a row.

While no other Panthers placed, all eight qualifiers won at least one match during the weekend as UNI finished tied for 20th with 28.5 points.

Following the tournament, UNI head coach Doug Schwab said he felt the program as a whole is headed in the right direction.

“We are definitely on the right track,” Schwab said. “I saw how these guys…responded from this weekend…I know those pieces are going to come back and come back stronger...I look forward to next season. It will be here before we know it.”

Tennis competes at USTA National Campus

The UNI women’s tennis team won one of three contests while competing at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, last week.

The Panthers started the week off strong with a 4-3 win over Saint Joseph’s University, Tuesday morning.

The Panthers secured the doubles point, winning all three doubles matches.

The doubles point proved decisive as the Panthers and Hawks split the singles matches 3-3.

Emma Carr’s play in the third lineup spot secured the win as the junior came back to win in three sets (0-6, 6-3, 6-4).

On Tuesday afternoon, East Tennessee swept UNI 7-0. In spite of the sweep, the freshman duo of Darta Dalecka and Lorena Cardoso managed to win their doubles match 6-3.

The Panthers dropped their final matchup of the week to Division II Saint Leo’s. The undefeated and eighth-ranked Lions managed wins in each singles match and the top two doubles matches.

Emma Carr and Issa Sullivan provided the lone win, defeating Alina Fedulova and Kamilya Shailina 6-3 in the doubles competition.

UNI head coach Chris Sagers said the opportunity to play different teams presented a great opportunity for the Panthers.

“We mostly play, year after year, geographically close teams,” Sagers said. “To get out and play schools that we would normally never compete against, that was nice.”

Women’s tennis gets this next week off before returning to conference play on the road against Valparaiso on Sunday, April 3.

