UNI Notebook: UNI host UMKC in WNIT opening round, Rucker, Gunnels named to MVC All-Tournament team

The UNI women’s basketball team will host the University of Missouri-Kansas City in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren did not know whether UNI would host its first round matchup when she spoke to the media on Monday. However, Warren said she defined the fan support the Panthers received this season as terrific and looks forward to continuing the season at the WNIT.

“That would be extremely exciting,” Warren said. “Having an opportunity to come back in the McLeod, I am sure will excite a lot of fans.”

The Panthers earned the opportunity to host a WNIT tournament game for the first time since 2018 after losing to Illinois State in the MVC Championship game on Sunday.

UNI seniors Karli Rucker and Bre Gunnels received MVC All-Tournament team honors for their efforts in the Panthers’ championship run.

Warren said Gunnel’s selection was well deserved after the senior did not receive All-Conference honors.

“When you look at what Bre has been able to do this season…for that young lady to not be on the [MVC All-Conference Team], that was extremely disrespectful,” Warren said. “So, it was extremely joyful for me to see her get some recognition that she deserves.”

Gordon earns at large bid, 9 Panthers prepare for NCAA Wrestling Championship: UNI earned eight bids to the NCAA Division I National Wrestling Championships for the first time since 2008 and are bringing a ninth along with them.

The eight bids sets a new career high for UNI head coach Doug Schwab. Schwab sent seven qualifiers to the Championship in 2020, 2017 and 2014.

The Panthers earned seven automatic bids during the Big 12 Conference Championship while Waterloo East product Tyrell Gordon earned an at-large bid.

Four of UNI’s qualifiers obtained a top-15 seed. Big 12 champion Parker Keckeisen earned the highest seed by a Panther as the fourth seed in the 184-pound weight class. Kyle Biscoglia received the 14-seed in the 133-pound weight class, Brody Teske (125) and Austin Yant (165) earned 15-seeds in their respective weight classes.

In addition to the eight qualifiers, Cael Happel will travel to the championship tournament as an alternate in the 141-pound weight class.

“We talked to our guys about not changing a whole lot, not making the moment bigger than it needs to be,” Schwab said. “We are prepared and ready.”

The NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships will begin on Thursday, March 17 in Detroit, Michigan. The tournament will be available on the ESPN network of channels.

UNI Men prepare for NIT matchup with Saint Louis: The Panthers will head back to St. Louis, Missouri to take on the Saint Louis University Billikens on Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the NIT.

Coming off a semifinal exit in the MVC tournament at the hands of Loyola Chicago, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said the team took a couple days to move past the loss.

“As you might expect, it took a couple days to get past the semifinal game,” Jacobson said. “When the NCAA tournament gets taken off the table, it takes a couple days.”

However, Jacobson said he described the mood of the team as “really good” and looks forward to the opportunity in the NIT.

“It is a great opportunity,” Jacobson said. “I love practicing after the Valley tournament because that means you still have something going. That is pretty special.”

The Panthers’ first round game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

UNI softball team finishes non-conference slate at MTSU Invitational

The UNI softball team finished its non-conference portion of the season with a 2-2 performance at the MTSU Invitational in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

On Thursday, the Panthers lost their first game of the day against UT-Chattanooga, 3-2. UNI rebounded to beat tournament host MTSU 5-0 later that afternoon.

On Friday, UNI got its revenge on UT-Chattanooga as the Panthers downed the Mocs, 11-1.

In the final match, Illinois State got the better of the Panthers as UNI fell, 8-3.

On the weekend, the Panthers recorded a team batting average of .320, nearly .100 higher than their season average, seven doubles and three homeruns.

Designated player Mya Dodge continued her strong play at the plate. The freshman from Hiawatha batted .500 on the weekend with 2 runs scored. Freshman catcher Emmy Wells also turned in a strong weekend at the plate. Wells batted .300 with two homeruns.

On the mound, Kailyn Packard continued her dominance. The 2021 MVC Pitcher of the Year pitched 10.1 innings with nine strikeouts while allowing six hits and one run.

Panthers’ head coach Ryan Jacobs spoke in positive terms about the performance of his team. He said he felt the tournament helped prepare UNI for conference play.

“It was very similar to a Valley weekend,” Jacobs said. “It was great for our freshman to get an opportunity to play against one of the top teams in the league…and the weather was perfect. It was 32 degrees, wind chill—exactly like it is going to be when we play them in the regular season.”

UNI hits the road to begin the conference regular season in a three-game series against Southern Illinois. The Panther’s weekend kicks off with a double-header on Saturday, March 19 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. UNI wraps up the series on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Men’s Golfer Parker finishes in top spot at Jackrabbit Invite

Griffin Parker recorded 16 birdies on his way to tying for first place at the Jackrabbit Invite in Las Vegas this weekend.

The sophomore from Waukee finished the tournament four under par which placed him in a three-way tie for first place.

Junior Tommy Doyle finished in 29th place at +9, freshman Jack Moody of Cedar Falls recorded a score of +17 to tie for 52nd and freshman Jack Reeves finished +25 to come in 73rd place.

As a team, the Panthers came in fifth place at the tournament.

The UNI men’s golf team will hit the road for a matchup with Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri on Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22.

King, Trousil earn second-team All-American honors

Two Panthers represented UNI at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama over the weekend.

Darius King finished in 10th place in the men’s shot put competition. The three time national championship qualifier posted a series of 19.40, 19.45 and 19.58 meters.

Isaiah Trousil did not qualify for the finals in the Men’s 200-meter dash competition. Trousils time of 21.20 was good enough for the senior to finish 11th.

Both athletes earned second-team All-American honors for their performances at the meet.

