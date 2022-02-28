UNI notebook: UNI competes in MVC Track & Field Indoor Championship

The UNI track and field team competed in the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championship on Sunday and Monday.

As a team, the men finished in third place and the women took fifth place at the meet.

For the men’s team, graduate student Darius King produced a standout performance in the weight throw and shot put competitions. In the shot put, King secured the conference title with his fifth attempt, which flew 19.56 meters. In weight throw, King entered the meet ranked seventh in the conference, but placed third with a toss of 19.48 meters.

Two other Panthers won conference titles in the men’s competition. Jack Sumners won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.06 seconds and Isaiah Trousil won the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.72 seconds.

In total, 27 Panthers placed in the top 10 of their event in the men’s competition. Of those 27, 15 finished in the top five.

In the women’s competition, Sophia Jungling won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.23 as the lone conference champion from the women’s team.

At the end of competition, 21 women finished in the top 10 of their event.

Men’s basketball prepares for Arch MadnessAfter winning the regular season conference title on Saturday, the men’s basketball team is set to travel to St. Louis for Arch Madness, the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. As the top overall seed, UNI will face off against the winner of Illinois State—Indiana State on Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m.

On Monday, UNI head coach Ben Jacobsen talked about the challenge of preparing for the tournament without knowing their first opponent.

“You spend all year, for the most part, knowing who your opponent is,” Jacobsen said. “For your players, they get to be on schedule…you are always turning your attention to the next opponent.”

Jacobsen elaborated that the plan for UNI will be to split its prep between both Illinois State and Indiana State.

Wrestling prepares for Big 12 ChampionshipsEight UNI wrestlers earned top eight seeds in the Big 12 Championships.

Parker Keckeisen earned the top spot in the 184 pound weight class. Keckeisen won the 184 pound championship at the 2021 Big 12 championship.

Brody Teske (125), Kyle Biscoglia (133), Cael Happel (141), Colin Realbuto (149), Derek Holschlag (157), Austin Yant (165) and Lance Runyon (174) also earned top eight seeds for UNI.

No Panthers received top eight seeds in the 197 pound or heavyweight divisions.

The championship event takes place March 5-6 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Softball struggles at Niner Invitational, continues road trip

The UNI softball team dropped all four of its games at the Niner Invitational. UNI lost two games by one run, 5-4 to Minnesota and 4-3 to Charlotte, during the tournament. The Panthers now fall to 2-7 on the season.

2021 MVC Pitcher Kailyn Packard continues to be a consistent presence on the mound for the Panthers. Through 2022, Packard holds a 2.88 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.

Samantha Heyer also provided strong work on the mound. The redshirt sophomore holds a 1.74 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched.

UNI continues its 13-day road trip with a midweek contest against Lipscomb on Wednesday, March 2 at 2 p.m. Following Wednesday’s matchup, the Panthers will participate in the Austin Peay tournament in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Women’s tennis splits games

The women’s tennis team hosted Northern Illinois on Saturday and Grinnell College on Sunday.

The Panthers started the weekend with a 5-2 loss to NIU. However, the Panthers rebounded on Sunday with a 7-0 win over Grinnell

Freshman Darta Dalecka from Lativia continues her strong play to start the season. Dalecka won both singles matches on the weekend to improve to 4-1 on the season. Dalecka also won both doubles matches with teammate Lorena Cadoso. Dalecka serves as the No. 1 player in UNI’s lineup.

UNI hits the road with a matchup against Drake in Des Moines on Friday, March 4 before hosting Milwaukee on Sunday, March 6.

