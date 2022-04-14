UNI Notebook: Two Panthers receive MVC weekly honors for track and field

The University of Northern Iowa track and field team won both of the Male Athlete of the Week honors for the Missouri Valley Conference following a strong showing at the KT Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas, on April 8-9.

Isaiah Trousil set a new career best time in the 100-meter dash at 10.25 seconds to snare the Male Track Athlete of the Week honors. Trousil, the MVC indoor champion in the open 200, ran a time of 20.73 seconds at the Woodman Classic.

Joining Trousil, graduate senior Thomas Yezek earned Male Field Athlete of the Week after unseating fellow Panther Darius King as the top conference performer in the discus.

Yezek’s new career best flew 184 feet, 1 inch.

Wells named MVC Player of the Week

The Panthers softball team continued its dominate recent stretch of weekly honors as sophomore catcher Emmy Wells picked up her first MVC Player of the Week honor.

The 2021 All-MVC First Team and All-Defensive Team honoree leads the Panthers with 27 RBIs on the season after knocking in 11 runs in four games last week.

The sophomore slugger also leads the MVC in home runs this season with 11.

Wells’ accomplishment marks the fourth straight weekly award for UNI softball and second Player of the Week award earned by a Panther this season.

UNI golfers wrap up regular season

The UNI men’s and women’s golf teams competed in the Stampede at the Creek, April 11-12.

Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Nebraska, a suburb of Omaha, hosted the tournament which saw strong performances from both teams.

The men’s team took fourth place with a combined score of 878 as freshman Griffin Parker tied for fifth.

Parker managed to finish at an even par – 216 strokes – with rounds of 71, 72 and 73.

Junior Alex Pries joined Parker in the top 10, finishing tied for ninth with a three-round score of 218, 2-over par.

The women’s team slotted into seventh place with a combined score of 963. Junior Hannah Bermel turned in the top performance for the Panthers.

She carded a three-round score of 239 strokes to finish in 26th place overall.

Panthers receiving attention in recent mock drafts

With the NFL draft just 14 days away, two UNI Panthers continue to receive attention in mock drafts from various national media outlets.

In two recent ESPN mock drafts, Northern Iowa star offensive lineman Trevor Penning receive projections to hear his name in the late teens.

Jordan Reid, who had Penning at 17, described the Clear Lake native as a potential “tone setting presence” and an immediate contributor for the Chargers.

Reid also projected Northern Iowa wideout Isaiah Weston would hear his name called in the seventh round at pick 238 to the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. penciled Penning’s name in at pick 16 to New Orleans.

As a potential replacement for three-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead, who left for Miami during free agency, Kiper said Penning would be a “nasty, physical blocker” for the Saints

A seven-round mock draft from CBS draft writer Josh Edwards also featured Penning and Weston.

Edwards picked Penning at 14 to the Ravens, noting that there was “a lot of buzz that the Northern Iowa product is not going to make it beyond this pick.”

Weston was mocked by Edwards at pick 233 to the Denver Broncos.

UNI basketball hosts transfer big man

The UNI men’s basketball team hosted former Dayton forward Moulaye Sissoko over the weekend.

First reported by 1650 The Fan’s Cole Bair, the UNI men’s basketball staff confirmed Sissoko’s weekend visit to The Courier on Thursday.

Sissoko prepped at Lincoln Academy in Suwanee, Georgia where he averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds according to his bio on the Dayton Flyers’ website. He also represented the Republic of Mali in the U17 and U19 FIBA Junior World Cups in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

A consensus three star out of high school, Sissoko chose Dayton over offers from Mississippi State, Missouri State, Penn State and South Carolina, per 247sports.com.

Sissoko enter the transfer portal on March 23 after three seasons with the Dayton Flyers where the 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman appeared in 44 games, averaging 2.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.