UNI Notebook: Sanders wins MVC Newcomer of the Week

Weekly honors continue rolling in for the UNI softball team.

Freshman shortstop Kylee Sanders earned Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after posting a big weekend on the road against Evansville.

Her best effort came in the first game of the series, an 8-2 Panthers win. Sanders put up a strong performance at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the first contest of the weekend.

Sanders finished the weekend with five hits in 11 at-bats, four RBIs and three runs.

Sanders joins fellow freshman Mya Dodge (twice) as the only two Panthers to receive Newcomer of the Week honors this season.

Softball prepares for conference home opener: The conference leading Panthers return to Cedar Falls to host the second ranked Missouri State Lady Bears this weekend.

The three-game series marks the first contests at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex this season and first home games for UNI since the UNI-Dome Classic, which took place Feb. 12-13.

UNI head softball coach Ryan Jacobs said he is not sure how his team will respond to playing at home for the first time in over six weeks. However, he did add that the home opening weekend usually motivates his squads.

“I always look forward to this weekend,” Jacobs said. “Every year you just do not know how they are going to respond. Traditionally, every team we have had, when we get at home, it is another energy shot for us, but we have not done it with this group yet.”

The Panthers and Lady Bears will matchup in a double-header on Saturday, April 2 with the first game starting at 1:30 p.m. The series wraps up on Sunday, April 3 with one game at 12 p.m. All three games will be available on ESPN3.

Bermel snags top-15 finish at Daughtery Invite: UNI women’s golfer Hannah Bermel secured her second top 20 finish of the season at the Diane Daughtery Invite in St. Charles, Missouri.

In her first two rounds of action on Monday, the Cedar Falls native recorded scores of 77 and 78 to position her in a tie for ninth place heading into the final 18 holes.

On Tuesday, she fell just two strokes shy of remaining in the top 10 as she finished in 15th with a score of 80. Bermel recorded a three-round total of 235 strokes.

As a team, the Panthers came in 15th place.

UNI Soccer cancels first home game

A combination of weather and field conditions caused the first home game of the UNI women’s spring soccer season to be cancelled according to a press release from the university.

Set to take on Missouri Western State on Friday at 3 p.m., the Panthers will now start their season Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. in the UNI-Dome.

In the spring season, UNI will host four opponents in Cedar Falls during the month of April and travel to Minneapolis for a matchup against North Dakota State.

UNI Volleyball starts spring season against Cyclones

The UNI volleyball team begins its 11-game spring season at the Iowa State Spring Tournament in Ames on Saturday, April 2.

The Panthers will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 10 a.m. and the Iowa State Cyclones at 11:15 a.m. before wrapping up the tournament against Drake at 1:30 p.m.

All three games are open to the public and will take place at the Hilton Coliseum.

