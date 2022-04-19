UNI Notebook: Sanders wins fifth straight MVC weekly honor for UNI softball

A member of the UNI women’s softball team earned one of the three weekly conference awards for the fifth straight week.

Freshman shortstop Kylee Sanders, a Grandview native, earned Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week honors for her performance in a three-game sweep of the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Louisa-Muscatine High School graduate got it done on the offensive and defensive sides of action during the series.

At the plate, Sanders went 4-for-11 with a .737 slugging percentage, scored three runs and recorded three RBIs.

Sanders also showed out in the field as she finished the weekend with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and helped the Panthers hold the Beacons to just two runs in three contests.

Panthers defeat Drake 10-2, 7-4 in Tuesday doubleheaderThe UNI women’s softball team won its ninth and tenth straight games in a doubleheader against the Drake Bulldogs on Tuesday.

In the first game, UNI fell behind in the top of the first as Drake scored two runs.

The Panthers responded in a big way in the bottom of the second inning with five runs including a grand slam by redshirt junior Brooke Snider.

Four runs in the third and one in the fifth pushed UNI’s lead to 10-2 at the end of the game.

Kailyn Packard pitched all five innings and notched seven strikeouts. Kamryn Shaffer, Sammy Moss and Snider all recorded multi-hit games while Snider led UNI with 5 RBIs.

In the second game, the Panthers scored runs in five consecutive innings to get the five run victory.

Three players hit homeruns for UNI during the contest as Mya Dodge and Emmy Wells hit one each while Daryn Lamprecht recorded two.

Samantha Heyer pitched six innings allowing four runs while striking out 10.

Packard entered with the bases loaded in the final inning. The Bulldogs managed two runs with Packard on the mound, but the junior struck out two to secure the win.

Bermel records top 12 finish at MVC women’s golf championshipThree strong rounds of golf led to a top five finish at the MVC conference championship for a member of the UNI women’s golf team on Tuesday.

Senior Hannah Bermel carded rounds of 73, 76 and 83 to tie for 12th place at the conference championship.

The tournament, held at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood, Missouri, consisted of three rounds with a par of 213.

Bermel’s three-round score of 232, 19 over par, led all Panthers at the competition.

The Cedar Falls product spent the first two rounds of the tournament near the top of the leaderboards as she finished the first round tied for first and the second round tied for second.

As a team, UNI finished in ninth place after consecutive runner-up finishes in the three previous seasons.

Four other Panthers competed at the tournament. Allison Nuss finished in a tie for 21st place with a score of 239, Madison Humke placed 42nd with a score of 252, Anna Jensen came in 43rd place with a score of 256 and Lily Bredemeier finished in 44th place with a score of 259.

UNI tennis beats Lady Bears, earn sixth seed for MVC tournament

The UNI women’s tennis team completed its conference regular season slate with a 6-1 win over the Missouri State Lady Bears on Friday.

The Panthers won the doubles point with wins at the number one and two doubles spots to gain a 1-0 advantage heading into the singles competition.

UNI freshman Darta Dalecka picked up the win in the number one singles competition with wins of 7-5 and 6-2.

Lorena Cardoso, Emma Carr and Andrijana Brkic all won in three sets in the two, three and four spots.

A forfeit in the number six spot, awarding Issa Sullivan the win, sealed the Panthers first conference win of the seasons.

On Saturday, the Panthers closed out the regular season with a 5-2 loss to Division II No. 24 Drury University.

At 5-13 overall and 1-4 in conference play, UNI heads to the MVC championship as the sixth seed and will face the third-seeded Bradley Braves in the first round on Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m.

The seven team tournament will take place at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, beginning on Friday, April 22 at 9 a.m. Admission is free.

UNI earns 15 event wins at Jim Duncan Invitational

The UNI men’s and women’s track & field teams combined to win 15 event titles at the Jim Duncan Invitation in Des Moines, Friday.

The eight event winners on the men’s team were as follows: Kyle Trunnell, 110-meter hurdles: 15.04; Parker Kiewiet, 200-meter dash: 21.13; 4x400 relay: 3:15.91, Blair Brooks, triple jump; 14.03 meters, long jump: 7.21 meters; Darius King, shot put: 19.68 meters; Teddy Allen, pole vault: 3.95 meters; Thomas Yezek, discus: 51.91 meters.

King’s throw of 19.68 meters (64 feet, 6 ¾ inches) puts him atop the conference leaderboards and sixth in the nation.

The seven event winners on the women’s team were as follows: Katie Nimrod, 400-meter hurdles: 1:02.85; Madelyn Sanda, 200-meter dash: 25.35; Mia Rampton, 5,000-meter run: 17:33.57; 4x400 relay: 3:51.69; Malory Henze, discus: 45.69 meters; Lydia Berns-Schweigruber, long jump: 5.19 meters; Rylie Todd, high jump: 1.67 meters.

UNI football set to host two spring events

As the spring season wraps up, the UNI football team will host two free events for fans this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, April 22, fans can attend the spring tailgate beginning at 5:30 p.m. where prize drawings and free food will be available. According to the UNI athletics website, beer will also be available for purchase.

In addition to the tailgate, UNI will also hold the “Kids Combine,” a 45-minute long skills clinic facilitated by UNI student-athletes. Available for children in kindergarten through eighth grade, the event is free, but registration, via the UNI athletics website, is encouraged.

