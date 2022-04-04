UNI Notebook: Panthers off and running in outdoor track season

The UNI track and field team received its first taste of the outdoor track season at the USD Early Bird meet in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The Panthers combined for four event titles at the meet.

The men’s 4x100 meter relay, consisting of Michael Santi, Parker Kiewiet, Isaiah Trousil and Tayshaun Cooper turned a blazing time of 40.41 as they earned first place honors.

Trousil also won the 100 meter with a time of 10.48, a new personal best, while Cooper finished in third place with a time of 10.62.

Both men’s and women’s 4x400 meter relay teams finished in first place at the meet.

The men’s relay, consisting of Drew Bartels, Craig Becker, Tayshaun Cooper and Seb Gearhart, clocked a time of 3:14.34.

On women’s relay, Jill Bennett, Emily Vos, Auriona Kimbrough and Paishence Johnson teamed up to record a time of 3:52.76 while finishing in first.

Overall pleased with the meet, UNI head coach Dave Paulsen said the Panthers coaching staff asked their athletes to do more than normal to get more reps at the start of the season.

“We had a lot of guys and girls doubling up and tripling up,” Paulsen said. “Just because we were taking advantage of getting out there and get some meet day reps under our belts.”

Following the meet, the Panthers own the top spot in four events in the Missouri Valley Conference. The men’s and women’s 4x100 relay, Trousil in the men’s 100 meter dash and Katie Nimrod the women’s 400 meter hurdles all sit atop the conference standings in the early going of the season.

Paulsen added that he mainly wanted to see the right effort from his team this weekend and expects results to improve moving forward.

“The competitive effort is what you wanted to see,” Paulsen said. “The marks will definitely come as we get more into the season.”

Up next, the Panthers will travel to Wichita State for the KT Woodman Classic on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9. Originally scheduled to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, UNI opted for Wichita due to more favorable weather forecasts.

Murray State joining MVFC as 12th member in July 2023: The Murray State Racers received an offer from the Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council to join the conference on Monday, according to a press release from UNI.

The offer required at least a two-thirds vote from the council with the official tally not being released.

The Racers will join as the 12th member of the conference in July 2023 after competing in the Ohio Valley Conference in the 2022 season.

In the press release, UNI director of athletics David Harris said the addition expands the conference’s footprint and offers the opportunity for new rivalries.

“The MVFC is the strongest conference in the FCS subdivision and we are pleased that Murray State wants to commit their program to the high level of competition that exists within our league,” Harris said. “The Panthers are excited to welcome the Racers to the MVFC and look forward to working with them for years to come.”

MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito said the conference will not form divisions nor will it institute a conference championship game following the addition of Murray State. Instead, the conference will adopt a scheduling model that allows member schools to matchup with every conference opponent every 4-out-of-6 years.

Tennis suffers ‘frustrating’ defeat at Valpo: The UNI tennis team fell 7-0, despite picking up a No. 1 doubles win, on the road against the Valparaiso Beacons on Sunday.

Darta Dalecka and Lorena Cardoso beat sisters Olivia and Claire Czerwonka, 6-4, during the doubles competition, but losses in the No. 2 and 3 doubles spots gave Valpo the 1-0 edge heading into singles play.

During singles competition, UNI struggled with the Beacons conservative style of play and dropped all six singles competitions.

UNI head coach Chris Sagers said he was shocked by the result and describe the weekend as frustrating during media availability on Monday.

“I thought we had a really good shot at Valpo,” Sagers said. “I thought we prepared very well during the week…Valpo played how I expected and we just could not get it done.”

The Panthers return home to host Bradley on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. and Illinois State on Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

“We have two tough matchups this weekend,” Sagers said. “The good news is they are not to play how Valpo played. So, hopefully, we will matchup better against that.”

Jensen finishes in second place at Indiana State Invitational: Anna Jensen climbed eight spots in the second round of the Indiana State Invitational golf tournament to finish in a tie for second place.

The sophomore from Dubuque carded rounds of 78 and 73 to finish seven strokes over par. Jensen’s total of 151 fell one stroke shy of Green Bay’s Isabelle Maleki who won the invitational with a score of 150.

Madison Humke and Hannah Bermel also turned in strong two-round performances for the Panthers. Humke finished in a tie for 14th after rounds of 80 and 77. Bermel recorded rounds of 78 and 81 to finish in a tie for 21st.

As a team, the Panthers finished in fifth place at a combined 53 strokes over par. Green Bay won with a score of +32.

