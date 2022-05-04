UNI Notebook: Panthers clinch regular season MVC softball title, prepare for postseason

The UNI women’s softball team capped off a historic weekend by securing the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

Following a cancellation of their Saturday contest, the Panthers took on the Indiana State Sycamores in a doubleheader in Cedar Falls on Sunday.

UNI made history, winning both games to propel its current winning streak to a program-best 16 games straight.

In the first game, UNI won 7-4 with a 3-for-3 hitting performance from catcher Emmy Wells and a 12-strikeout performance from redshirt junior Kailyn Packard.

Freshman sensation Mya Dodge also recorded multiple hits with a 2-for-4 day at the plate, while Wells led with four RBIs.

UNI won its second game by a score of 6-3 while Wells, again, led the Panthers with 3 RBIs and Samantha Heyer struck out 13 batters with only two earned runs against.

With her 16th home run of the season, Wells set a new school record as the Panthers have collected 61 home runs on the season, according to a press release from UNI.

The Panthers will wrap up their regular season slate with a midweek contest against Iowa and a three-game, weekend series at Bradley.

Iowa holds a 19-29 record, 2-18 in the Big Ten. Wednesday will be the first home game for UNI against the Hawkeyes since 2019. It will be UNI’s last home game of the season.

Bradley sits at sixth in the MVC with a 24-23 overall record and 12-12 in conference play.

Dodge received recognition last week for a strong freshman campaign that includes a .378 batting average, 12 home runs and 30 RBIs. The outfielder was named to the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award initial Top 25 list.

Dodge is the first Panther to be named to the list.

Cleveland Browns sign UNI WR Weston as UDFA

Despite not hearing his name called during the seven rounds of the NFL Draft, UNI wide receiver Isaiah Weston signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

In his final season as a Panther, Weston snagged 37 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns. His best game came against eventual FCS champion North Dakota State, in which Weston caught five passes for 181 yards and a score.

Weston joins four other receivers, including two other UDFAs, in the Browns’ rookie class. The Browns added Purdue receiver David Bell in the third round and Oklahoma receiver Michael Woods II in the sixth.

Additionally, Cleveland lists six receivers on the roster on their website.

UNI volleyball 2022 fall schedule released

The UNI volleyball team has revealed its full 2022 schedule.

The schedule includes 12 nonconference matches, including matchups with 2021 NCAA volleyball tournament qualifiers Creighton, Kentucky, Iowa State and SEMO.

The Panthers open their 18-game conference schedule Friday, Sept. 23 against Valpo.

Senior Night will be Saturday, Nov. 12, against Missouri State.

The full 2022 schedule is available at unipanthers.com.

Four UNI Wrestlers receive NWCA scholar All-America honors

UNI announced four Panthers and the entire UNI wrestling team earned NWCA scholar All-America honors Monday.

The four Panthers to receive individual honors were Kyle Biscoglia, Lance Runyon, Parker Keckeisen and Tyrell Gordon. All four represented UNI at the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in March.

UNI finished as the 19th team in the country with a 3.406 combined GPA.

