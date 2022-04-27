UNI Notebook: King breaks own school record in shot put

A UNI track and field graduate senior continued to add to his legacy as a Panther with another record breaking performance at the Musco Twilight in Iowa City on Saturday.

Following a put of 19.80 meters, Darius King launched his fifth attempt in the men’s shot put competition 20.26 meters (66-5 ¾) to break his own school record in the event.

The new record sailed 0.12 meters, 4.75 inches, further than his previous record of 20.14 meters (66-1).

King’s record also slots him in at sixth in the nation and 0.22 meters ahead of University of Iowa senior Nikolas Curtiss.

In total, the Panthers earned 10 event titles across the men’s and women’s competitions.

On the track, Isaiah Trousil won both the 100 and 200-meter dashes with times of 10.32 and 20.73.

Sophia Jungling won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:10.17, Kate Crawford won the 1500-meter race at 4:46.59 and Auriona Kimbrough, Emily Vos, Jungling and Jill Bennett combined to win the 4x400-meter relay.

In the field, Thomas Yezek won discus with a throw of 56.65 meters (185-10). Teddy Allen won pole vault with a clearance of 4.10 meters (13-5 ¼), Parker Kiewiet beat three teammates for the long jump crown, leaping 7.44 meters (24-5) and Darius King’s record breaking performance won the shot put competition.

Rylie Todd won the lone field event for the women’s team with a clearance of 1.76 meters (5-9 ¼) in high jump.

UNI softball continues to roll, winning 13 straightThe UNI women’s softball continued to turn in strong performance after strong performance with another series sweep.

The Panthers hosted the Illinois State Redbirds in a three game series over the weekend.

On Saturday, neither team could get a runner around the bases until the Panthers’ offense exploded with an eight-run fifth inning.

Centerfielder Madison Parks recorded the only multi-hit performance in the 8-0 win. Catcher Emmy Wells made her one hit count as the sophomore clobbered a walk-off grand slam during the Panthers’ fifth inning rally.

Kailyn Packard earned the shutout, pitching all 5.0 innings with eight strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

On Sunday, UNI found itself in the middle of a dogfight in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Panthers took the lead in the first inning off a single by Kamryn Shaffer, but a four-run third inning put Illinois State on top.

UNI responded with runs in five straight innings to escape with an 8-7 win.

Two Panthers clubbed homeruns in the contest as Brooke Snider and Shaffer sent the pitches over the center field wall in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

Packard pitched six innings in the contest allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits while recording nine strikeouts. Samantha Heyer earned the win with two strikeouts and only one earned run against in one innings pitched.

The Panthers fared better in the second game of the Sunday doubleheader as a four-run first inning put them in control early.

Illinois State failed to respond until the top of the fifth inning with one run.

UNI hung three more runs on the Redbirds in the bottom of the fifth to secure the 7-3 victory and series sweep.

Wells and Taylor Hogan recorded homeruns in the final contest on Sunday.

Heyer pitched all 7.0 innings recording a gaudy 15 strikeouts while allowing three earned runs on six hits.

Following the weekend, UNI ranks 14th in the nation with 1.54 homeruns per contest.

Wells earns sixth straight weekly honor for Panthers

For her part in the sweep of the Redbirds, UNI catcher Emmy Wells earned Missouri Valley Conference Softball Player of the Week.

Her second such award of the season, Wells was recognized for a weekend performance that included three homeruns, two grand slams, five hits and 12 RBIs.

Defensively, Wells turned in a strong performance as well. The sophomore recorded 53 putouts and a 1.000 fielding percentage.

The award marks the Panthers’ sixth consecutive week with a team member receiving one of the three weekly conference honors.

Parker records top 10 finish at Men’s golf champions

The UNI men’s golf team wrapped up their season at the MVC men’s championship at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.

The tournament, which featured nine teams, concluded with the third and final round on Tuesday.

Griffin Parker led the way for the Panthers, finishing in a tie for eighth place. Parker carded a three round score of 223, seven over par.

The junior from Waukee improved his score each day with rounds of 76, 74 and 73.

Thomas Storbeck finished second on UNI and tied for 25th with a score of 235.

Jack Moody, Alex Pries and Tommy Doyle rounded out the Panthers with scores of 238, 246 and 248.

The Panthers combined team score of 933 earned them a ninth place finish.

UNI Women’s basketball adds local product via transfer portal

The UNI women’s basketball team announced the addition of Dike-New Hartford graduate Ellie Foster, Monday.

Foster, a redshirt freshman transfer guard from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, returns home after two seasons with the Phoenix.

Foster turned a strong prep career with the Wolverines as the 5-foot-10 guard earned North Iowa Cedar League MVP honors twice and numerous Iowa Print Sports and Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State honors.

She returns to the Cedar Valley with four years of eligibility.

UNI Women’s tennis finishes season, earns two individual honors

The UNI women’s tennis team finished its season with a 4-2, first round loss to the Bradley Braves in the MVC championships on Friday, April 22.

Darta Dalecka and Lorena Cardoso combined for the two Panthers wins as both won their singles matches in three sets. Dalecka defeated Bradley’s number one player Bozana Lojpur, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 while Cardoso beat the Braves’ number two player Kristin Hailey, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

For her play as the top player in UNI’s lineup, Dalecka, a freshman, earned MVC All-Select team honors.

The All-Select team honors six players, regardless of lineup positioning, not named to the All-Conference team, which honors only one player per lineup spot and one doubles team per spot.

Issa Sullivan also earned conference honors as the sophomore was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention team.

Sullivan owns a 3.81 GPA and is majoring in movement and exercise science.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0