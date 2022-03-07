UNI Notebook: Keckeisen wins Big 12 Title, seven Panthers earn automatic bids to nationals

The UNI wrestling team finished in fifth place as a team at the Big 12 Championships over the weekend.

UNI’s 100 points as a team beats last season’s 79 points, however the Panthers failed to improve on its fifth place finish in 2021.

Parker Keckeisen finished as the top competitor in the 184 weight class. With the win, Keckeisen becomes the third Panther to win two Big 12 wrestling titles. A UNI wrestler has won the title in the 184 weight class every year since joining the conference in 2018.

In addition to Keckeisen, Brody Teske (125), Kyle Biscoglia (133), Colin Realbuto (149), Derek Holschlag (157), Austin Yant (165) and Lance Runyan (174) qualified for the NCAA National Championships in Detroit, Michigan. The tournament will take place March 17-19.

UNI Women’s Hoops finishes season with two road wins

The UNI women’s basketball team reached the 20-win plateau with road victories over Indiana State and Evansville over the weekend.

In their win over Indiana State, the Panthers overcame a 16-point deficit with a 25-point run in the second half. The comeback win is the largest in program history.

Senior guard Karli Rucker also made program history in the win over the Sycamores. With two assists, Rucker became the all-time assists leader for UNI Women’s basketball.

In Saturday’s win over Evansville, freshman guard Maya McDermott turned in a shot-of-the-season nomination, hitting a buzzer beater from beyond half court at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ 20-9 record marks the best regular season finish since the 2018-19 season. UNI’s 13-5 conference record slots the Panthers in as the third overall seed heading into the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

“I cannot say enough about 20 wins,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “Winning is hard and anytime you can win 20 games in the regular season that is a huge accomplishment.”

UNI men look ahead to NIT after semifinal exit at Arch Maddness

With the loss to Loyola Chicago on Saturday likely eliminating the Panthers from NCAA Tournament contention, UNI now sets its sights on the National Invitation Tournament as the MVC regular season champions.

With a number of conference tournaments remaining to be played, UNI does not know their next opponent nor the location of their next game. In the NIT, the top four seeds in each region host the first two rounds with Madison Square Garden in New York City hosting the final two rounds.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson predicts UNI will not earn a top four seed in their region.

“It just looks like we will be a six, maybe a five,” Jacobson said. “It appears that seeds one through four are going to get filled in before we are going to get to that spot.”

The matchups and seeding of the NIT will be released on Sunday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Softball returns home after 13-day road trip

The UNI softball team rounded out its 13-day road trip winning four of its last five games.

The Panthers showed out at the Austin Peay Tournament as UNI finished the weekend 3-1 with wins against every team in attendance.

Head coach Ryan Jacobs said he felt the Panthers extracted what they needed to from “the long, grueling trip.”

“Having the opportunity to play against the competition that we were able to…helped us tremendously,” Jacobs said. “Not only in figuring out our team and seeing where we're at, but having some kids step up and emerge.”

Freshman designated player Mya Dodge was one of those emerging players of which Jacobs spoke. Dodge launched four homeruns in four consecutive games and finished the week with a slugging percentage of 1.167.

The Panthers will be back on the road for the Middle Tennessee State Invitational. Their first game will be on Friday, March 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Trousil, King set to represent UNI at NCAA National Meet

Two members of the UNI men’s track and field team will make the trip to Birmingham, Alabama this weekend to compete in the NCAA Indoor National Championships.

Darius King enters the competition after winning the MVC shot put title. King’s mark of 20.30 meters (66' 7.25") places him as the sixth seed in the men’s shot put event.

Isaiah Trousil will compete in the men’s 200 meter dash event. With a school and conference record breaking time of 20.72 at the MVC championship, Trousil slots in as the 12th seed.

