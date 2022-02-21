UNI notebook: Hogan wins MVC 3-meter diving crown

The UNI swim and dive team hosted the Missouri Valley Conference Championship in Iowa City over the weekend.

As a team, the Panthers placed fifth overall, but received several standout individual performances. Taylor Hogan turned in the biggest performance of the meet.

The Waterloo native set a new personal best with a score of 286.35 in the 3-meter diving competition while also placing third in the 1-meter diving competition. The performance allowed the dual-sport star to win the event and qualify for the NCAA Diving Zones in Madison, Wisconsin on March 7-9.

“I was not…expecting it,” Hogan said. “I knew I could be up there in 3-meter coming in where I was seeded.”

Hogan also received MVC Diver of the Year honors.

In addition to Hogan, Amber Finke placed third in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke. Finke also helped the 200 medley and 200 free relays finish in third place.

Finke capped off her weekend by receiving the Elite 17 Award. The Elite 17 Award honors the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA competing at the conference championship for each MVC sponsored sport.

Men’s basketball beats Missouri State, 95-75UNI grabbed first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a win over Missouri State, Sunday afternoon. The Panthers improved to 16-10 overall and 12-4 in conference play.

Five Panthers scored in double figures in the matchup as UNI led from start to finish. Cedar Falls product AJ Green led UNI with 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting and added seven assists. Noah Carter scored 17 points while grabbing 8 rebounds. Rounding out the Panthers double-digit quintet, Bowen Born added 17 points, Trae Berhow recorded 15 points and Nate Heise had 14.

Tyhwon Pickford made school history as the senior guard from Minneapolis played in his 140th game for the Panthers.

Ahead of the Panthers final two regular season games, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said that he discussed big picture things with his team like winning a conference championship, but the focus remains on the tasks at hand.

“This time of year, the most important thing you can do is have a great practice,” Jacobson said. “We have never really talked about much other than our practice that day and to me that still remains the most important thing.

UNI travels to Terre Haute, Indiana for a game against Indiana State on Wednesday, Feb 23 at 6 p.m. The Panthers wrap up their season at home with a matchup against Loyola Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

Women’s basketball looking to snap three-game skidThe Panthers continued their streak of slow starts in a loss to in-state rival Drake on Saturday as they dropped to 16-9 overall and 9-5 in conference play.

“The last three games, I have had to take a timeout in the first three minutes,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “That has got to stop. Our approach has to be better to start games…That will be better. I am confident in that.”

Up next, the Panthers host 4-20 Bradley on Friday, Feb 25 at 6 p.m. That game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

Wrestling refocusing ahead of Big 12 ChampionshipsFollowing a 16-15 loss to No. 5 Iowa State at the McLeod Center, UNI head coach Doug Schwab said he took the blame for the Panthers failure to capitalize on the home crowd at the McLeod Center after Thursday’s loss to Wisconsin.

“They kept us real quiet,” Schwab said. “When everyone looks tired, that is not an athlete. That is a coach that did not take into account some of what happened the week before…When everyone is tired and the whole team looks tired, that is a miscalculation on my part…you cannot get a crowd into it when you are not scoring a lot of points and you are getting out hustled.”

UNI gets a week off before heading to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Big 12 Championships on Saturday, March 5.

Track and field gets big performances ahead of conference mee

t

The UNI track and field team travelled to Madison in its final tune up meet before the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships in Chicago.

Starring in Madison, Darius King continued his run as the shot put leader in the MVC with a put of 20.30 meters (66’ 7.25”). The toss also moved King into sixth place in the nation.

Freshman Blair Brooks moved into second place in the MVC with his performance in the triple jump over the weekend. The freshman recorded a leap of 14.55 meters (47’ 9”).

On the women’s side, Cierra Laux jumped 3.67 meters (12’ 0.5”) in the pole vault to rise to sixth place in the conference. Katie Fare also moved to sixth place in the shot put rankings with a throw of 15.14 meters (49’ 8.25”).

With 53 athletes in the top 10 of their events (29 men, 24 women), UNI head coach Dave Paulsen said he likes where his team is at ahead of the conference championship.

The MVC championship will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27 and Monday, Feb. 28.

Women’s splits matches in home opening weekendThe UNI women’s tennis team hosted St. Thomas on Friday and Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Sunday.

UNI grabbed a 6-1 win against St. Thomas to start the weekend.

On Sunday, UNI dropped its match against SIUE, 6-1.

A bright spot for UNI, Darta Dalecka won both of her singles matches 2-1.

This weekend, UNI hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Grinnell College on Sunday, Feb. 27.

