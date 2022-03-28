UNI Notebook: Football spring practices kickoff for Panthers, schedule unveiled

UNI football started its spring season Thursday and announced its opponents for the 2022 season.

In their first traditional spring season since 2019, Panthers head coach Mark Farley said it is a new experience for many on the UNI roster after the cancellation of the 2020 spring season and the playing of a regular season in spring 2021.

“It is the same as what we have done, but it is very different for the players,” Farley said. “There are a lot of guys out there that have not experienced a real spring. A real spring is when you get developed.”

Throughout the month of April, Farley said the Panthers will practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the spring season and focus on getting stronger as much as they do on the field work.

“We need to get a lot of work done,” Farley said. “Not just on the field. We still need to get stronger in the weight room.”

In addition to the beginning of spring practice, UNI released its 2022 football schedule, Monday.

The Panthers will kick off with two road games against Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 3 and North Dakota on Sept. 10. The Panthers’ trip to Grand Forks, North Dakota will mark the first meeting between the schools as Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents.

UNI’s first home game will be against the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 17 which will double as Hall of Fame weekend.

The schedule also features a four game home stand in October, including homecoming on Oct. 8 against Illinois State.

The Panthers will wrap up their regular season home slate with Senior Day against South Dakota State on Nov. 5.

The Panthers received a late bye during the second week of November before traveling to Vermillion, South Dakota to face the South Dakota Coyotes in the regular season finale.

The Panthers, notably, also avoid the reigning MVFC and NCAA Division I-AA Champion North Dakota State Bison during the regular season.

Softball wins two-of-three in weekend series against Evansville

The Panthers' softball team continued its strong start to conference play with a 2-1 showing in a three-game series against Evansville over the weekend.

UNI started off the series strong, winning both games of the Saturday double-header 8-2 and 10-0.

Kylee Sanders put up a strong performance at the plate in the Panthers’ 8-2 victory in the first game of the double-header. The freshman shortstop from Grandview went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the contest.

Fellow freshman Mya Dodge also put together a three-RBI performance in the win with one hit in three at-bats.

UNI’s 10-0 win in the second game marked the second game the Panthers won via the run rule. Their first 10-run, run rule victory came against the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga on Friday, March 11.

Dodge, dual-sport star Taylor Hogan and Daryn Lamprecht starred offensively for the Panthers. Dodge went 2-for-4, scored two runs and recorded one RBI. Hogan was perfect at the plate going 2-for-2, scoring two runs and adding an RBI. Lamprecht rounded out the trio with a 1-for-2 performance, three RBIs and scoring two runs.

On the mound, UNI ace Kailyn Packard pitched all five innings, struck out six and saw a no-hit bid broken by a single in the final inning.

On Sunday, offense eluded the Panthers as they failed to record their second series sweep in as many tries.

After battling to a 3-3 tie through seven innings, the Panthers fell to the Aces in extra innings as Evansville hit a three-run, walk-off homerun in the bottom of the ninth.

In 8.1 innings, Packard struck out 12, allowed 6 hits and four earned runs while falling to 8-4 on the season.

Jacobs said the loss was a disappointing way to end the week and noted that the Panthers recent defensive struggles reared their head this weekend.

“It was a very tough way to end the weekend,” Jacobs said. “Our defense has been teetering for the last seven games. We have put ourselves in situations our offense has been able to overcome…Not only are we making errors, but we have had some mental mistakes on defense that have cost us. We have been able to overcome that with our pitching and our hitting, but it kind of caught up to us on Sunday.”

Despite the loss, UNI sits atop the MVC standings after two weeks of conference play with a 5-1 record against conference opponents and a 13-11 overall record.

Up next, the Panthers get their first chance to host a conference opponent in Cedar Falls. UNI opens its home conference schedule this weekend, April 2 and 3, with a three-game series against Missouri State.

Jacobs said the Lady Bears have gotten off to a similarly hot start to conference play, feature two strong pitchers and a great lineup that is capable of putting up runs.

“(They are) a team that we have traditionally gone back and forth with,” Jacobs said. “It is another good opportunity for us and the most exciting piece is we will be at home.”

Phyfe receives Good Neighbor Award, Green named finalist for Henson Award

Honors continued rolling in for the MVC regular season champion UNI men’s basketball team on Thursday.

Redshirt junior forward Austin Phyfe was named as one of 10 recipients of the State Farm Missouri Valley Good Neighbor Award.

To earn the honor, a student-athlete must maintain good academic standing, demonstrate citizenship through sportsmanship and community service and must participate in a sport during the season the award is received.

Phyfe received the award for maintaining a 3.66 grade-point average as an elementary and middle level education major. Phyfe fulfilled the community service by participating in a number of opportunities in the community, including assisting with workouts for local elementary basketball teams.

On Monday, CollegeInsider.com named junior guard AJ Green a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award.

The Lou Henson Award honors the top player at the mid-major level in Division I basketball.

During the 2021-22 season, Green earned MVC Player of the Year and All-MVC First Team honors after leading the Panthers with 18.8 points per game.

The recipient of the Lou Henson Award will be named on Friday, April 1 at the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans.

UNI Soccer announces additions to coaching staff

The UNI soccer program announced the addition of two assistant coaches, Thursday.

After volunteering as a goalkeeper coach since 2019, Jami Reichenberger received a promotion to a full-time assistant position on the Panthers’ coaching staff.

Reichenberger competed as the starting goalie for the Panthers in the 2017 and 2018 season where she set new program records for shutouts in both seasons.

In a press release, UNI head coach Bruce Erickson is quoted as saying that he is excited to add Reichenberger to the full-time staff as she “epitomizes what it means to be a part of the Panther Soccer program.”

UNI also added Kyle Nelson to its coaching staff.

Nelson, who worked at the Cedar Valley Soccer Club in Waterloo for three and a half years, brings a great deal of experience to the program.

After stints with Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, Wartburg College, Luther College, among others, Erickson said Nelson is a great addition to the staff given his experience.

According to the university press release, Nelson’s main responsibility will be working with the attacking side of the ball.

Tickets available for UNI volleyball’s spring match against Wisconsin

Tickets for the UNI volleyball spring match against the defending national champion Wisconsin Badgers went on sale Monday.

The match will take place on Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stoltz Sports Center at the University of Dubuque.

While limited, general admission tickets are free. It is required that spectators reserve their ticket by visiting udspartans.com/sports/womens-volleyball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0