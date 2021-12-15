UNI notebook: Could men's basketball be turning the corner?

When the UNI men’s basketball team lost to the Richmond on December 5th, head coach Ben Jacobson, along with forwards Noah Carter and Cole Henry, said that the Panthers’ confidence was still in a good place despite a 2-5 start to the season. Jacobson was quick to point out that UNI had lost games to talented teams such as Arkansas and Vermont and reaffirmed his belief that this was a good team.

While there’s till a lot of season left to go, Tuesday night looked like the Panthers might just be turning the corner as they defeated Jackson State at home, 66-56.

After trailing 32-25 at halftime, UNI outscored Jackson St. 41-24 the rest of the way as Cedar Falls graduate A.J. Green scored 24 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

With the Panthers being 3-5 now, they head off to Texas to take on the Marshall Thundering Heard before going to Hawaii for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. They’ll face Liberty in their first game and will play one last tune-up game against Wartburg on December 29th before beginning conference play.

UNI women not

hanging headsThe UNI women’s team isn’t down on themselves after their most recent loss, a 70-69 setback to Iowa State. In fact, they can take solace in the fact that they came closer to knocking of the Cyclones than fellow rival Iowa did. With that in mind, the Panthers head forward at 6-3 with their next game at 1-7 Idaho on Saturday. The Panthers will then host Oregon State on Sunday before beginning conference play.

Four Panthers named FCS All-AmericansFour UNI football players qualified for the FCS All-American team. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning was selected to the first team along with defensive end Jared Brinkman. Kicker Matthew Cook was selected to the second team as well as the sophomore team while defensive back Omar Brown was named to the sophomore team as well.

