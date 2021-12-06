UNI men's basketball team remaining confident despite 2-5 start

2-5. That's not the start the University of Northern Iowa had hoped for when they were picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference in the preseason. It's not the start they wanted regardless of their preseason expectations, but it's where the men's basketball team finds themselves right now. With a record like that, it'd be easy to start getting nervous about the state of the team.

The UNI Panthers, however, have no interest in what's easy and they're still feeling just fine about where they're at right now.

One of the Panthers' two wins this season came against St. Bonaventure, a team that was ranked 16th in the nation at the time UNI beat them. It should also be noted that Northern Iowa has faced a few challenging teams in Arkansas (also ranked 16th in the nation at the time UNI played them) and Richmond. The Panthers have been competitive in every game they've played so far and they still believe they're the team that carried all of those expectations in the preseason.

"We obviously know we're a really good team," said forward Noah Carter. "We have everything that we need, but we have to keep on working. We're going to get over the hump. I believe that we're going to continue to work, one of these nights our shots are going to fall and we're going to break a record. We just have to keep on putting in the work, keep coming out here every day and keep on putting the effort in. I think we're going to be okay."

In Sunday's contest against Richmond, the Panthers kept up with the Spiders for much of the game. A 6-0 run by Richmond to close the first half and a 10-1 run midway through the second was the difference in a game that quite nearly belonged to UNI. Against Bradley, the Braves' Terry Roberts made a jumper with four seconds remaining to sink UNI. Against Arkansas, the Panthers had the lead with 4:25 to go before ultimately falling.

All of that is to say that the Panthers could very easily be 5-2 right now instead of 2-5. Northern Iowa is more than aware of how daunting their schedule has been and that's why their confidence level is just as high right now as it's ever been.

"I've talked to our guys a lot about how much I love the roster we have," said head coach Ben Jacobson. "We have a very good team. We're at Arkansas and they're ranked 16th in the country. We're at St. Bonaventure and they're ranked 16th in the country a different week. We've had a late game on the road (against Bradley) and we played a team that's been right on the fringe of the NCAA tournament (in Richmond). We've played four games that are challenging games. I think our confidence is in a good place...We have to play better, but in terms of confidence, our roster and how good this team's going to be I think we're in a good place."

There's plenty of reason to stay confident. Carter is averaging 10.7 points per game while Cedar Falls graduate AJ Green is averaging 16.4. Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise are both shooting better than 50% from the field. The Panthers will have time off to get better before their next game on Dec. 14 against a currently 2-6 Jackson St. team. There's reason to be confident moving forward and UNI knows it.

"I think our confidence is always high," said Carter. "We know the caliber of team that we are. We know the players that we have on this team. I don't think our confidence is ever going to drop. It's more just getting ourselves together. We know what we can do, we just have to go out there, put it together and do it."

