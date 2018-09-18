VALPARAISO, Ind. — Sam Sacquitne led Northern Iowa with a final round 71 as he finished 20th overall as part of the Panthers ninth place finish at the Crusader Collegiate Tuesday.
Sacquitne fired a 54-hole total of 225, which included two rounds of 77. Teammates Alex Pries and Carter Stochl tied for 42nd with scores of 232.
Bradley, led by overall medalist Dan Lensing, won the event.
UNI is next in action at the SUIE Tournament in Edwardsville, Ill. next Monday and Tuesday.
Results
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Bradley 287-290-290 — 867, 2. Wright State 293-288-292 — 873, 3. Loyola-Chicago 303-287-293 — 883, Fort Wayne 297-302-284 — 883, 5. Valparaiso 295-305-294 — 894, Creighton 304-295-295 — 894, 7. UW-Green Bay 300-300-298 — 898, 8. Detroit Mercy 303-310-303 — 916, 9. Northern Iowa 313-304-300 — 917, Western Illinois 304-311-302 — 917, 11. North Dakota 315-308-308 — 031, 12. Valparaiso B 321-314-324 — 959, 13. Chicago State 335-332-318 — 985.
MEDALIST — 1. Dan Lensing (Bradley), 71-70-70 — 211.
NORTHERN IOWA — 20. Sam Sacquitne 77-77-71 — 225, 42. Alex Pries 82-73-77 — 232, 42. Carter Stochl 77-78-77 — 232, 54. Parker Oleson 77-84-75 — 236, 67. Elliott Nielsen 88-76-84 — 248.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.