UNI loses Mahaffey to NFL's Packers

CEDAR FALLS – The timing wasn’t perfect, but Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley totally gets the decision.

Just prior to the Panthers opener last Friday against South Dakota State, it was released that offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey had accepted a job with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant.

Farley said he had been aware that Mahaffey had been linked to the Packers’ job for a better part of two weeks. Mahaffey and Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur have past history with each other.

Both LaFleur and Mahaffey were on the Notre Dame coaching staff in 2014 when LaFleur served as the Irish’s quarterback coach and Mahaffey was a graduate assistant.

“It was too good of an opportunity for him not to leave,” Farley said. “I know it was very hard for him to make that choice. The Packers, coach LaFleur (matt) were tremendous in talking with me about it, being that we’re in season. He was concerned about our season and the timing of what he was trying to get done. Everybody was working together, everybody had Ryan Mahaffey’s best interests at heart.”

Mahaffey returned to his alma mater for his third stint on Farley’s staff in 2019 after serving as tight ends coach at Western Kentucky.