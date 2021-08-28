UNI goes 1-1 on final day of UW-Green Bay Invitational

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – The Northern Iowa volleyball team finished its opening weekend of competition 2-1 at the Wisconsin-Green Bay Invitational.

The Panthers beat North Dakota State on Friday before losing in four games to Ball State Saturday morning, 16-25, 25-20, 20-25, 23-25.

UNI wrapped up the tournament with a four-set win over host UWGB, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25.

Freshman Kira Fallert and junior Inga Rotto each had 10 kills in the win over UWGB. Carly Spies added eight.

Jenna Brandt dished out 25 assists. Kaylee Donner had 17 digs. Rotto added one solo block and three block assists.

In the loss to Ball State, Fallert had 15 kills and Tayler Alden nine. Kaylissa Arndorfer had seven block assists.

