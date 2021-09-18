 Skip to main content
UNI goes 1-1 Friday at Marquette Invitational
UNI ATHLETICS

UNI goes 1-1 Friday at Marquette Invitational

MILWAUKEE -- Northern Iowa split its open volleyball matches at the Marquette Invitational Friday. 

The Panthers lost to Wright State, 19-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22, and beat UT-San Antonio 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19.

Emily Holterhaus had 27 kills and 22 digs in the two matches.

Setter Tayler Alden went over the 1,000 assist barrier with 59 assists in two matches. Kaylee Donner had 43 digs.

In their final match on Saturday, UNI dropped a 25-18, 25-14, and 25-15 decision to Marquette. 

Women’s soccer

Friday at home, UNI dropped a 2-0 decision to Evansville.

The Panthers put four shots on net in the first 20 minutes and outshot the Aces, 18 to 9 in the match, but never could find the back of the net in their Missouri Valley Conference opener.

UNI will host UMKC today at 1 p.m.

UNI logo 2014
