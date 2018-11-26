ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Ten Northern Iowa players were named to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference team, released the league Monday.
Earning first-team honors were junior tight end Briley Moore, senior offensive lineman Cal Twait, senior kicker Austin Errthum, sophomore cornerback Xavior Williams and senior defensive end Rickey Neal Jr.
Senior linebacker Duncan Ferch and senior defensive tackle Bryce Douglas were named to the second team.
"All those names are guys who have been pretty productive for us," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "Pretty evident that they have had numerous games of being productive.
"Cal Twait represents the whole offensive line. You can't get your whole offensive line first team, but Cal has been there as a consistent guy year in, year out. Rickey Neal is such a positive force in the defensive line.
"All those names show up week in, week out, and they showed up last weekend in a big game. That is what all-conference guys do."
Moore lead all conference tight ends with 36 catches for 486 yards and four scores.
Errthum connected on 21 of 24 field goals, while Williams tied for the team lead with four interceptions, and Neal recorded 14 1/2 tackles for loss and 8 1/2 sacks.
Douglas recorded 65 tackles, 11 for loss, while Ferch led UNI with 102 tackles and he picked off four passes, returning two for touchdowns.
Three players were named to the honorable mention squad -- senior running back Marcus Weymiller, senior tight end Elias Nissen and junior offensive guard Jackson Scott-Brown.
