CEDAR FALLS — A.J. Allen was going to have a normal college student evening, because he knew his time to sit back, relax and enjoy Northern Iowa’s 44-0 win over Hampton Saturday was going to be brief.
The Panthers (1-2) didn’t even get the 24-hour rule, that standard saying all football teams have of enjoying a big victory on Sunday before beginning prep for the next game on Monday.
Allen and his teammates didn’t have that luxury because UNI was already back to work Sunday.
In just four days, the Panthers will be back in action for a Thursday night game in Terre Haute, Ind., as UNI opens Missouri Valley Conference play against Indiana State.
“We talked about it in the garage,” quarterback Eli Dunne said. It is back to business right after tonight. Tomorrow we have meetings and practice. We have to get ready for Indiana State and conference play.
“So, yeah, it is going to be a short and sweet celebration for us.”
Allen was going to maximize his celebration by doing two of his favorite downtime things, especially after a validating victory which had been preceded by two disappointing losses to Montana and Iowa.
“It is a game we needed after an 0-2 start,” said Allen, who had one of UNI’s four interceptions against Hampton. “We got the train back on the track so maybe tonight I will go home eat a Pancheros burrito and play some video games.”
UNI head coach Mark Farley would agree Saturday’s game was important for the Panthers to get back going, especially in the long picture of things.
Because it was a convincing win, Farley said UNI was able to give second- and third-team players valuable snaps and plays.
“Even through the last drives we were still looking at players who had not gotten a chance to play yet that will factor into our season,” Farley said. “Some runs, some defenses that we were trying to figure out when that times comes, if we have to use somebody, who that person is. This was a great learning experience to start developing our football team.
“One was to get the win that was critical thing to do, but two, it was to start building the team into conference season.”
The Panthers were able to play 58 players in the game, including reps for third-string quarterback Jacob Keller, new wide receiver Suni Lane, who had started the previous week at nickel linebacker against Iowa, and two redshirt freshman running backs — Alphonso Soko of Muscatine and Tyler Hoosman of Plainfield, Ill. — combined for 13 carries and 52 yards.
Defensively, Jevon Brekke, a true freshman from Minneapolis, who started at safety with Korby Sander moved to the nickel linebacker spot, played late into the game.
As far as the short week, Farley said a plan has been in place to handle it.
“It is probably good,” Farley said of the short week. “It is good we got to play some guys. They probably played 60, 65 snaps. There will still be some soreness in trying to get fresh for Thursday.
“This one turned out to be a good one for us because we didn’t have to play all the way to the end, we got our work done and got some guys out.”
Farley added because the Panthers won’t be able to be as physical in practice as they normally are during a typical week, it will be an important teaching week.
“They have to be good learners, because they are not going to get a lot of reps, limited reps. We’ve done a good job through the first three weeks so we should be able to handle this.”
Indiana State is off to a 2-1 start with victories over Quincy (49-0) and Eastern Illinois (9-15) sandwiched around a 31-7 loss to FBS Louisville.
MCSHANE HONORED: True freshman wide receiver Deion McShane earned the MVFC Newcomer of the Week award after his seven catch, 117 yard and one touchdown performance in the win over Hampton.
