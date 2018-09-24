CEDAR FALLS — If you ask Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley if today is Tuesday, he might tell you it is Wednesday.
With the 23rd-ranked Panthers set to play their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener Thursday at Indiana State, Farley and UNI’s normal weekly schedule has been advanced by a day.
Therefore, according to Farley, Sunday was Monday, Monday was Tuesday and etc., etc,
“The easiest way to explain it is today is Tuesday, and tomorrow is Wednesday,” Farley said. “Really today, in our head, it is the same thing we do on a normal Tuesday.
“So this is a Tuesday’s practice to us and tomorrow is our Wednesday practice, and Wednesday will be our Thursday, and now I’m getting confused,” Farley finished laughing.
The Panthers have not played a non-Saturday game since 2008 when they beat Nicholls State (34-14) on Thursday, Oct. 2, a week-five game. Every other non-Saturday game Farley has coached has been a season opener. Farley is 7-0 all-time in non-Saturday games at UNI.
“The biggest difference this one is, I don’t know if it is the plan, it’s the turnaround for the players,” Farley added. “My conscious effort is what to do with them, because the coaches will get by. But the players you have to start re-hydrating .. it is what you eat, how you sleep. All those things are even more magnified this week more so than other weeks.
“And then it’s what can we get installed and in place because we have to travel. When you are the home team you actually gain a day and now when you lose two days of prep, plus being the road team, that doubles the challenge.”
UNI will practice Wednesday afternoon, and then meet at the UNI-Dome for breakfast Thursday morning before flying to Terre Haute and having meetings at a conference center prior to arriving at Memorial Stadium for the 6 p.m. kickoff.
NATIVE IOWAN: The only native Iowa on the Sycamores roster could start at quarterback Saturday.
Ryan Boyle, a native of Urbandale, and who led West Des Moines Dowling to a pair of state championships, transferred to ISU last spring after spending three seasons at Iowa.
Boyle lost a quarterback battle in the preseason to Jalil Kilpatrick, a transfer from Kilgore CC in Texas, but Kilpatrick was injured in the Sycamores loss to Louisville. Boyle made the start last week in a 55-41 win over Eastern Illinois completing 13 of 18 passes for 209 yards, while rushing for 30 yards and a score.
At Dowling, Boyle set school records for passing attempts (484), completions (311), passing yards (4,566), passing touchdowns (45), rushing attempts (379), rushing yards (3,043), rushing touchdowns (90) and total offense (7.609).
“He is a heck of a quarterback,” Farley said. “I talked to coach Wilson (Dowling head coach Tom Wilson) many times about him throughout the recruiting process. We know about him and he is one of the better high school quarterbacks to ever play in the state of Iowa.”
NOT CLEARED: Three important pieces to UNI’s puzzle will remain out leading into Thursday’s game.
Wide receiver Aaron Graham (lower body), linebacker Jake Hartford (upper body) and punter Michael Kuntz (right hand) all have not been cleared to play.
Kuntz was injured against Iowa and went through pre-game warm-ups Saturday against Hampton with his right hand heavily taped. He did not receive any snaps with the hand, just punted.
“They haven’t been cleared. That is kind of the on-going saga right there,” Farley confirmed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.