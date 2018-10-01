CEDAR FALLS -- Mark Farley stresses all the details no matter whom the next opponent is on Northern Iowa's football schedule.
That is the case from before sunup to well past sundown from the days before preseason camp starts and until the Panthers have played their final game. Farley likes the challenge of preparing, then matching decision for decision once game day rolls around.
When No. 1 comes to town, Farley admits the stressing, the pressure ... the challenge of taking on the best gets him revved up.
"It is what I enjoy the most," Farley said. "I told the team pressure is a privilege. When you are in that situation you know you are playing at the highest level. You feel the pressure, you feel the challenge ... it is extreme.
"The team coming up is No. 1 and rightly so, they've dominated. It is always a fun game and it is always a stressful, challenging week."
What Farley is saying ... it's Bison week.
Defending national champion and top-ranked North Dakota State invades the UNI-Dome Saturday for a 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game.
Both teams are coming off big wins, UNI on a short week's rest was dominate in a 33-0 shutout out Indiana State last Thursday, while the Bison rallied past No. 3 South Dakota State, 21-17, Saturday.
Outsiders would believe that the Panthers (2-2 overall, 1-0 MVFC) have an advantage having two extra days to prepare for NDSU (4-0, 1-0), but Farley says the benefit isn't as great as everybody thinks.
"I don't know if it is that big of a deal," Farley said. "From as far as an injury standpoint, it is a factor. As far as a scheme factor, I think there is no factor because we played on Thursday night, you got home at midnight and you had class the next day. You have to give them a day off, so our day off was Saturday and this week's day off was Sunday, so ultimately, they got the weekend off.
"As far as scheme, no advantage, but as far as getting healthy it gives them a couple more days. It is a small deal, but more applied to the injured guys."
NDSU has won four straight in the series, including twice in 2015, since David Johnson rushed for 138 yards as UNI snapped the Bison's 33-game win streak inside the UNI-Dome in 2014, 23-3.
This will be NDSU's first road game of the season after playing their first four games inside the FargoDome.
WATERLOO FRONT: As it has been documented before all three of NDSU'S top coaching positions are manned by Waterloo natives -- head coach Chris Kleiman, offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and defensive coordinator Matt Entz.
Additionally, former Waterloo West standout Lance Dunn will be making his final regular-season appearance in the UNI-Dome. The senior running back who missed last year's 30-14 Bison win in Fargo because of a hip injury is NDSU's second leading rusher through four games with 35 carries for 213 yards and three scores. In his last game with the Bison in Cedar Falls, Dunn rushed 23 times for 118 yards in 24-20 win in 2016.
INJURY FRONT: Farley didn't get into many specifics with injuries, although he said sophomore Jake Hartford is at least four weeks away, the first time he has put a timetable on a potential return for the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Hartford who was a projected starter at linebacker.
Farley said since he gave the team the weekend off, he hasn't seen a lot of the players who were on the injured list since Friday, and said many of those guys may not practice Monday, but says that is no indication they have been completely ruled out.
TWAIT HONORED: Senior left tackle Cal Twait was named the MVFC Offensive Linemen of the Week after helping UNI rush for 293 yards in a 33-0 win over Indiana State.
AROUND THE VALLEY: For the first time since 1989, Missouri State has beaten ranked opponents in back-to-back games. The Bears blocked a last-second field goal by Illinois State Saturday in Springfield, Mo., to preserve a 24-21 victory over the No. 9 Redbirds. A week after beating then Top-25 Northern Arizona on the road, Missouri State has now won three straight, it's longest win streak since winning four in-a-row from Oct. 19-Nov. 9 in 2013. ... South Dakota's 31-24 win over Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Ill., gave former Wartburg College head coach Bob Nielson his 200th career win. Nielson (200-94-1) is the 17th active NCAA coach to reach 200 wins.
