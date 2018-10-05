CEDAR FALLS — Down to a man, and it doesn’t matter which side that man stands, North Dakota State knows exactly who Northern Iowa is and vice versa.
At 1 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome Saturday, the No. 1 ranked Bison will take on the 22nd-ranked Panthers in key early Missouri Valley Football Conference game.
“In this game ... there is no fooling each other, no tricking each other, it is just down-right gritty football. That is North Dakota State vs. UNI,” Panther junior tight end Briley Moore said. “They are going to come out and try to be physical and that is the way it is going to be.”
It may be the most physical game either team will play. It is also a game of execution, taking advantage of momentum and running with it.
In a four-game win streak in the series, dating back to a 2014 UNI win inside the UNI-Dome, NDSU (4-0 overall, 1-0 MVFC) has won those three categories. The Bison have been more physical, they’ve executed better and when momentum swings to its side, NDSU keeps it.
Each of the last three meetings are prime examples.
A year ago, UNI (2-2, 1-0) blocked two field goal attempts and intercepted two Bison passes in Fargo, but led just 7-0 when Robbie Grimsley stepped in front of an Eli Dunne pass and returned it for a touchdown late in the second quarter. That sparked 30 consecutive points scored by NDSU in a 30-14 win.
In the last game in the UNI-Dome in 2016, an Elijah Campbell interception late in the fourth quarter with NDSU clinging to a 24-20 lead set the Panthers up at the Bison 22. But one-play later, Matt Plank snared a deflected pass off a UNI receivers’ hands and NDSU held on.
In a 2015 playoff game, UNI led 10-7 at halftime, only to see Bruce Anderson return the opening second half kick 97 yards for a touchdown as NDSU outscored the Panthers 16-3 in the second half of a 23-13 win.
Farley said NDSU running away from UNI in recent games isn’t exclusive to Bison-Panther games, but something NDSU does to all of its opponents.
“It is a game of momentum ... It is a tight football game where in three minutes it is like two different teams out there, and one has broken away in a sprint,” Farley said.
Despite being undefeated and ranked No. 1, NDSU head coach Chris Klieman has several concerns as his team travels to Cedar Falls.
Among those is this is the Bison’s first road game after opening with four-straight home games, the latest NDSU has played its first road game since 1961. Another is the Bison are coming off a huge win over No. 3 South Dakota State.
“I feel fortunate that we have a bunch of veteran guys who have been on the road an awful a lot,” Klieman said.
“You always worry about that and hope you have tremendous senior leadership and tremendous captains,” added Klieman when asked if he is worried about a letdown after a big win. “It’s another tough competitive game. What you did last week is great, but you need to tee it up and play (again).”
Winning the physical battle and eliminating mistakes are what Farley sees as keys to victory for his Panthers.
UNI has won both sides of the line of scrimmage in back-to-back shutout wins over Hampton and Indiana State, and the Panthers have to hold their own against an NDSU team that dominates in the trenches.
The Bison rank No. 1 in the MVFC with 15, and rank seventh nationally averaging 3.5 per game, while also leading the Valley in rushing defense (99.0). On the offensive side of the ball, NDSU leads the league in sacks allowed (3) and rushing offense (274.2)
The Panthers have averaged 228.5 yards rushing per game in its last two games, while the two shutouts are the first time UNI’s defense has down that in back-to-back games since 2008.
“Like anything, we all know North Dakota State is a very physical football team and that will be part of this game,” Farley said. “I’m more concerned about what we have to get done ... (because) we have our work cut out.”
The Panthers also fully understand that as well as they have played the last two weeks, and the improvements they’ve made across the board, those aren’t enough to beat the Bison.
“Discipline. Heart. It is going to take a four-quarter game at the minimum,” Moore said. “That is what it is. They are No. 1 in the nation and they deserve it.
“We have to go out there and play well like we have the last couple of weeks, but turn it up a notch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.