DAVIS, Calif. -- Twitter can brutal with its anonymity.
It also can be brutally heartfelt.
That was the very evident in the wee hours of Saturday night shortly after Northern Iowa was eliminated from the FCS playoffs following a 23-16 loss to sixth-seeded UC Davis at Aggie Stadium.
It was a game where the Panthers had more than their share of chances to either tie it and force overtime, or seize the momentum and claim victory only to misfire on many of those missed opportunities.
There wasn't one missed opportunity that hurt more than another for UNI.
But that was of little consolation for Panther tight end Briley Moore when he tweeted -- 'Panther nation ... I'm sorry.'
The only thing running through Moore's head after the loss was a third-and-10 pass at the Aggie 36 with under two minutes to go. In tight coverage, UNI quarterback Eli Dunne threaded the needle between defenders and hit Moore, who led UNI with 39 catches for 536 yards this season.
Unfortunately, Moore bobbled the catch and couldn't regain his grip on it, possibly looking up field a tad soon on what could've been a gain to inside the 15. Yes, it was a missed opportunity, but it wasn't the Panthers' death kneel, either. UNI still had another down.
His teammates and team supporters quickly came to his defense saying he didn't have anything to be sorry for.
UNI coach Mark Farley defended his entire team saying it played Panther football to the finish.
"They represented UNI football the way I wanted them to represent it," Farley said. "They played with a lot of heart, they played with a lot of toughness. We came out here, (down) 23-6, battled back and had our chance to win a football game. They battled the way I hoped. We came up short."
Ultimately what failed the Panthers Saturday is its lack of execution in the red zone.
While the final stats show UNI was 4-for-4 inside the red zone, the fact the Panthers had to settle for three goals hurt. UNI also turned the ball over twice inside UC Davis' 30, but just outside of the red zone.
"It is not on Eli. It is not on anybody," Farley said. "We didn't get the ball in the end zone, in the red zone, and ultimately that was the difference in the game."
Somewhere around UNI's loss at Western Illinois the Panthers lost their red zone mojo.
Entering the game with the Leathernecks, UNI was a perfect 24 of 24 in the red zone, a FCS Division best statistic, and 17 of those scores were touchdowns. Against WIU, the Panthers went 0-for-2 in the red zone, one on a missed kick, another on a lost fumble, and UNI threw an interception when it was on the Leatherneck 25 on another possession.
Counting the WIU game, UNI was just 20 of 25 in the red zone over its final six games, and only eight of those scores were touchdowns.
"We didn't do enough," senior running back Marcus Weymiller said.
"We were moving the ball all day, just missed on some opportunities when you get in there, you can't do that or else you are going to lose like we did," added Eli Dunne.
The missed opportunities will weigh on UNI's players in the coming week. It may be hopeful, the Panthers remember the battle.
Point in case, after falling behind 23-6 early in the third quarter the Panthers did not fold.
UNI's defensive effort against the Aggies was a highlight, despite the fact it was missing first-team all-conference cornerback Xavior Williams in addition to the numerous documented losses at linebacker.
True freshman Shakespeare Williams held his own at corner after early adjustments, and red-shirt freshman Bryce Flater, who wasn't among the top six or seven linebackers coming into preseason camp recorded 11 tackles, including five for loss, only a half TFL short of tying a Panther single game record.
The seven points UC Davis scored in the second half was only the third time the Aggies were held to less than 14 second-half points, and the 23 points scored were 19 below their season average. The 436 total yards, was the fourth fewest UC Davis produced.
"We stayed with the plan, settled in," senior linebacker Duncan Ferch said. "In the third quarter we ran to the ball better, had more energy and everyone was everywhere they needed to be."
A KNACK FOR THE PICKS: Ferch's 63-yard interception return in the third quarter gave him 186 interception return yards on the season, the second-best mark in school history behind Ryan Doak -- 212 (2000).
Ferch also finished his career tied with Deiondre Hall for career interception returns for touchdowns (4).
MORE CAREER YEARS: Senior kicker Austin Errthum booted three field goals Saturday to give him 24 on the season, the fourth most in UNI single-season history, and the most since MacKenzie Hoambrecker nailed 25 in 2002.
